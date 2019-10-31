A Look at Friday’s Games
North Bend at Willamette
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: K-Light (98.7 FM)
Outlook: The Bulldogs face their second straight elimination game when they visit the Wolverines in Eugene. North Bend is in the Class 5A playoffs with a win, as long as South Eugene does not beat Ashland in the District 2 South Division on Friday and the season is over if the Bulldogs lose. Willamette also needs a win and a win by Ashland to reach the playoffs. The Bulldogs bounced back from a loss to Redmond a week earlier with a dominant 72-0 win over Ridgeview last week. Meanwhile, Willamette lost at Redmond, meaning the Bulldogs and Wolverines both have beaten Ridgeview and Springfield and lost to Thurston and Redmond in league play. North Bend’s margins of victory have been more impressive, but when the Bulldogs have been mistake prone, they have been really mistake-prone.
Coquille at Toledo
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Red Devils would lock up the outright Sunset Conference title and likely home field advantage until the semifinals in the Class 2A playoffs if they can beat the Boomers. Toledo was ranked No. 1 for a few weeks before losing to Bandon. Given their No. 3 ranking, the Boomers are nearly assured a spot in the playoffs even if they lose to the Red Devils and finish third in the Sunset Conference (only the top two teams are guaranteed playoff spots). Coquille won a high-scoring battle last year by running through Toledo’s defense and making enough stops on defense. If the Boomers haven’t figured out Coquille’s wing-T attack, the potential is in place for another high-scoring showdown.
Bandon at Gold Beach
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: Bandon will be in the playoffs for the third straight year if Coquille beats Toledo, giving Bandon second place with a win or loss against the winless Panthers. The Tigers likely would be in with a win since they are up to No 12 in the rankings for Class 2A. Bandon also would like a good showing to build momentum for the playoffs. Gold Beach is trying to build momentum for next year after the Panthers almost didn’t have a team this year.
Rogue River at Reedsport
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Brave are hoping to finish the season on a positive note when they host they Chieftains. Both teams are 3-5 overall while Reedsport is 1-3 in the Sunset Conference and Rogue River is 2-2 in its district. Rogue River beat Glide, which handed Reedsport one of its losses, but also barely topped an Illinois Valley team that Reedsport shut out. Reedsport’s chances of reaching the playoffs ended with a loss to Bandon last week.
Siuslaw at Sutherlin
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KCST (106.9 FM)
Outlook: Both the Vikings and Bulldogs are guaranteed a spot in the Class 3A playoffs when they meet to decide second place in the Class 3A District 2 North Division. Regardless of Friday’s outcome, the season has been a remarkable turnaround for the Vikings, who are 6-2 after they went winless in 2018.
Brookings-Harbor at Hidden Valley
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KURY (95.3 FM)
Outlook: The Bruins have lost to St. Mary’s and Cascade Christian the past two weeks after opening the season with six straight wins, and now they face the top-ranked Mustangs hoping to spring an upset. Brookings-Harbor might be able to sneak into the Class 3A playoffs for the second straight season as the one at-large team if the Bruins lose, if their ranking can stay high enough (the enter the game at No. 15, but are currently one spot behind Umatilla, which would get the at-large berth if it stays in front of the Bruins).