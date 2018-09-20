A look at Friday's games
North Bend at Thurston
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: K-Light (98.7 FM)
Outlook: The Bulldogs enter Midwestern League (Class 5A District 2) North Division play riding the momentum of a three-game win streak, including victories over South Division members North Eugene and South Eugene the past two weeks. They have shown flexibility, beating the Highlanders with a powerful running game and the Axe with strong passing from quarterback Coleman Compton. The three wins have North Bend at No. 1 in the Class 5A power rankings, but North Bend is just ninth in the coaches poll, two spots ahead of Thurston, which has losses to both Class 6A power Sheldon and Churchill, which was the Class 5A runner-up last year. After this week, North Bend has just one more road game in the regular season, getting the other two Eugene-area teams in the North Division — Springfield and Willamette — at home.
Cottage Grove at Marshfield
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KMHS (1420 AM and 105.1 FM)
Outlook: Marshfield’s Sky-Em League Opener has been perhaps the most anticipated on the schedule, and not just because it’s homecoming week. The Pirates host the Lions in a rematch of last year’s state championship game, won by Cottage Grove. That was a senior-dominated Cottage Grove squad that lost a lot to graduation, but the Lions again appear to be a solid club. Cottage Grove, coached by Marshfield graduate Gary Roberts, suffered its first loss last week, by a point to Stayton. Both teams want to start league play with a win, since there are just four league games (Siuslaw is a class 3A team for football only). The Pirates dominated Klamath Union last week and play another of the Klamath Falls high schools, Henley, during their league bye next week.
Riddle at Myrtle Point
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KSHR (97.3 FM)
Outlook: The Bobcats got their first win as an eight-man team last week, holding off Prospect, and now open league play in the Class 1A District 2 West Division against a Riddle squad that is 2-1 on the young season averaging 50 points a game. Myrtle Point will need a strong defensive effort against the Irish and also will need to continue to improve on offense. Riddle also gives up 45 points a game, which suggests there could be a shootout under the lights Friday.
Amity at Coquille
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: When Coquille was still a Class 3A school, this would have been considered a great nonleague showdown. It still is for the Red Devils, with the No. 2-ranked Warriors in town, as Coquille tries to bounce back from last week’s 22-14 loss at Jefferson. Amity has a powerful team that has dominated three teams who have Coquille’s Sunset Conference foes on their schedules — St. Mary’s, which hosts Gold Beach tonight; Neah-Kah-Nie, which beat Reedsport in Week 1; and Salem Academy, which beat Bandon in the Cranberry Bowl. This week is the final tuneup week for the Sunset Conference schools. Coquille opens league play at home against Bandon next week.
Bandon at Creswell
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Tigers got their first win last week by shutting out Oakland and now look to build momentum for league when they play Creswell, a Class 3A school that is playing down to Class 2A for football only. Creswell also got its first win last week, edging Illinois Valley 27-24 at home. The Tigers have been solid on defense for the most part, despite injuries forcing a number of younger players into the lineup. Those players are gaining valuable experience each week in the run-up to league play.
Reedsport at Illinois Valley
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Brave have a tough final tuneup before opening league play at Toledo next week when they visit an Illinois Valley team off to a 2-1 start. Before losing at Creswell, the Cougars beat both Culver and Gold Beach. Reedsport could use a big confidence boost after being shut out by Glide last week. The Brave also are in the middle of a stretch of three straight road contests.
Gold Beach at St. Mary’s
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KGBR (92.7 FM)
Outlook: The Panthers have had a rough stretch to start the season, with three straight losses including last week’s 46-8 loss to Grant Union in a game played at Summit High School in Bend. They continue their difficult preseason with their game against the Crusaders, a Class 3A squad coming off its first win, 55-6 over Regis last week. Things don’t figure to get much easier next week, when Gold Beach plays 2-1 Lost River during its bye week in the five-week Sunset Conference schedule. The Panthers would love to get the offense going after failing to score more than two touchdowns in any game so far.
Eddyville at Powers
Time: 3 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Cruisers have been great in their first two weeks of six-man football, with dominant wins over Jewell and Gilchrist. Now they get their first home game, against an Eddyville squad coming off a 52-21 win at Triangle Lake. South Coast fans will get their first chance to see the six-man game and its unique rules up close. Get ready for the narrower field, every player being an eligible receiver and teams needing to go 15 yards to get a first down. Eddyville had 10 players, one more than the Cruisers, but six are freshmen — Powers doesn’t have a single player who isn’t at least a junior.
Lakeview at Brookings-Harbor
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KURY (95.3 FM)
Outlook: The Bruins are off to a good start in their first season under new coach Shawn Bavaro and their first year as a Class 3A school, with a pair of wins, including a 29-0 victory over Rogue River last week. They have one more chance to warm up for play in the District 2 South Division when they host the Honkers, who have lost both their games and scored only one touchdown. Brookings-Harbor opens league play next week against a familiar foe, South Umpqua, which also has dropped down to new Class 3A Far West League. Siuslaw, which plays in the District 2 North Division, has this week off before opening league play against Harrisburg.