Friday’s Games
Springfield at North Bend
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: K-Light (98.7 FM)
Outlook: For the first time this season, North Bend enters a game coming off a loss, with turnovers plaguing the Bulldogs in their setback at Thurston in their league opener last Friday. Springfield, too, lost its league opener, falling to Willamette 60-27. North Bend will look to limit its turnovers against a team that has been prone to giving up a lot of points. The Millers allow about 48 points a game and won a shootout with North Eugene 51-50 back in the first week. The Highlanders are the only common opponent for the two teams so far. North Bend beat North Eugene back in Week 2. This week starts a stretch of three home games in the final four weeks for North Bend, which hosts Redmond next week. With only the top two teams in the Midwestern League North Division guaranteed a playoff spot (the third-place team will have a must-win crossover contest in Week 9), North Bend wants to avoid a second league loss.
Marshfield at Henley
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM)
Outlook: Coming off last week’s big homecoming win over Cottage Grove, Marshfield gets its bye in the Sky-Em League schedule and faces the struggling Hornets in Klamath Falls. Henley is just 1-3 on the season and has only scored 48 points in four weeks. But Henley also has allowed just six points in a loss to North Marion, shut out Yreka, Calif., for its only win, and lost 21-16 to Klamath Union last week. Marshfield pounded Klamath Union 49-0 and will have to avoid being overconfident this week before returning to league play for the final three weeks of the regular season.
Bandon at Coquille
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KSHR (97.3 FM)
Outlook: The Tigers and Red Devils meet in their Sunset Conference opener as teams with decidedly different results the past two weeks. Coquille won its first two games, but then lost at Jefferson and was pounded by Class 3A Amity last week while Bandon is coming off its first two wins, a 6-0 shutout over Oakland and a 32-19 victory at Creswell last week when the Tigers came up with four interceptions on defense. That’s unlikely this week, since the Red Devils pass the ball so rarely in their wing-T offense. Bandon is hoping to end a long losing streak to Coquille. The games the last several years have not been competitive. Then again, Coquille also hadn’t been shut out since 2013. Since only two of the league’s five teams are guaranteed spots in the Class 2A playoffs, getting off to a fast start in league play is critical.
Reedsport at Toledo
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: Just like in the Bandon-Coquille matchup, both these teams were 2-2 in the preseason. They also both have made numerous playoff appearances in recent years and are coming off convincing wins. Reedsport outscored Illinois Valley 40-6 to bounce back from a shutout loss to Glide. Reedsport’s other win was 28-26 over Oakland in overtime. The Boomers, meanwhile, beat Central Linn 52-35. They earlier topped Nestucca before losing to Knappa and Monroe, the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the OSAA power rankings. Reedsport could use another big offensive game from Alex Carson, who had four touchdowns last week. They now face Toledo and its talented sophomore quarterback Jaxon Rozewski, who passed for 355 yards and six touchdowns last week.
Lost River at Gold Beach
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KGBR (92.7 FM)
Outlook: The Panthers drew their bye in the Sunset Conference schedule in the first week and return home after three straight losses away from Gold Beach. The Panthers could use a win to get some positive momentum before league play next week. Lost River is 2-2 and has a win over St. Mary’s, the one common opponent the Raiders share with the Panthers. Gold Beach has yet to score more than two touchdowns in a game. Lost River scored just 10 points in a loss to Burns last week and six points in a setback to Heppner a week earlier.
Butte Falls at Myrtle Point
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Bobcats have given up 60 or more points in their losses to Rogue River, Elkton and Riddle, so understandably they are hoping for a good defensive effort against The Loggers, who like Myrtle Point lost their first league game last week, falling to Days Creek. The Bobcats will be aiming for the type of offensive and defensive performance they got in their lone win, a 22-14 victory over Prospect two weeks ago.
Powers at McKenzie
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: No local radio
Outlook: The Cruisers have soared to wins in their first three games in the six-man pilot program. They will get their first real test this week against an Eagles team that also is unbeaten and has been, if possible, more dominant than Powers. McKenzie shut out both Eddyville and Triangle Lake and also easily beating Gilchrist and Jewell by similar margins to Powers’ wins over those teams. Unlike Powers and the Cruisers’ first three foes, McKenzie has a relatively large team for six-man, with 13 players, though seven are freshmen and sophomores — something Powers has none of. The game is the first of two between the two teams, with the other the last regular-season contest, in Powers.
Siuslaw at Harrisburg
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KCST (106.9 FM)
Outlook: The Vikings play their first league game in the Class 3A District 2 North Division and will hope their week off last week gave them time to sharpen up because their division is one of the best in the state at the Class 3A level. Harrisburg was state champion just two years ago and went 3-1 in the preseason, the loss coming to last year’s champion Cascade Christian. The Eagles have averaged 54 points in their three wins, which is 24 more points than Siuslaw has scored all season in its three losses.
South Umpqua at Brookings-Harbor
Time: 7 p.m.
Radio: KURY (95.3 FM)
Outlook: The Bruins open play in the Class 3A District 2 South Division against a familiar opponent. South Umpqua joined Brookings-Harbor in dropping down from Class 4A into the new Class 3A Far West League this fall. The Bruins went 3-1 in the preseason, including a dramatic win over Lakeview last week. South Umpqua is 2-2, including a good win over traditional power Dayton. The Lancers fell last week to Sutherlin, which is in the North Division but is a league foe in every other sport.