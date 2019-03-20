COOS BAY — Marshfield’s baseball program is still building, and the things to improve are little things that talent doesn’t necessarily help.
But by playing against the No. 9 Hidden Valley Mustangs, the Pirates got some lessons to take with them in a 12-2, six-inning defeat Wednesday at Marshfield.
“What I liked today (was), I think some of our plate approaches were good,” first-year Marshfield coach Floyd Montiel said. “I think we only had a couple base hits, which isn’t our goal, but a couple guys — Logan Peck hasn’t played a game yet this year and he came out and was aggressive.”
It’s not a talent issue for Marshfield right now. The Pirates have players.
Freshman Dom Montiel is full of potential at shortstop and on the mound. Peck is an athletic center fielder who leads off and can also play shortstop. Ryan Knight has a good arm and competes on the mound. Cameron Olson has some pop in his bat.
It’s little things. It’s communicating between pitches, reminding each other of the outs and where the ball is going should it be hit, but also encouraging teammates on the mound or at the plate.
That was probably the biggest difference Wednesday afternoon. It wasn’t that Hidden Valley was obviously 10 runs better than Marshfield. The Mustangs just played like it.
“The biggest thing for me, too, is they were really vocal on the field,” Knight said. “Nine guys talked the whole entire game. And that’s one thing that I think we’re not very good at, is communication.”
It’s pretty clear why Hidden Valley made the first top-10 list of the season and figures to have a say when the playoffs come in May.
Mustangs freshman Isaac Hill started on the mound and was dominant, striking out five in three innings of work while allowing no runs and just two hits and walks.
Meanwhile, the Mustangs offense took advantage of some small Marshfield mistakes to take an early 5-0 lead. Knight started for the Pirates and didn’t get a ton of defensive help in the second inning, but he also walked four Mustangs. All four free passes came with the bases loaded and essentially handed Hidden Valley four runs. Hill drove one in on a fielder’s choice where Montiel could have gone to second or first for a sure out but tried to save a run and his throw home was late.
“Our pitchers were around the zone,” Knight said. “Yeah, there were some walks. But we were around the zone, which is good.”
Hidden Valley kept adding. Bode Kissel singled in a run in the third, then Parker Wright, who was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, two RBIs, two runs and a walk, pounded his three-bagger over the head of Peck in center for a 7-0 lead. He later scored when Mashfield catcher Josh Hinds couldn’t handle strike three.
Kissel doubled in a run in the fourth, then Wright added another RBI, this on his double, in the sixth right before Bryce Stevens drove in two with a double of his own.
But Marshfield wasn’t entirely lacking for offense. There were moments, just not enough.
Peck led off the first with a walk and stole second, but went no further as Hill struck out the next three batters. In the third, Peck reached on a fielder’s choice after Liam Webster singled. Peck took off for second on an attempted steal and appeared to be an easy out, but the throw skipped past Ryan Harry somehow into center field and Peck scrambled to third.
There, Knight punched a firm grounder between Sam Vidlak at second and Caughlin Shults at first to send Peck across home for the Pirates’ first run of the afternoon. It cut the Hidden Valley lead to 8-1.
In the fifth, Montiel struck out but managed to reach on the dropped third strike, then Ezra Waterman dropped a blooper behind first that Vidlak got leather on but couldn’t wrangle.
Montiel eventually scored on a wild pitch, concluding Marshfield’s offense.
Wednesday was just another step in Marshfield’s program building.
“Last year, I know for a fact we improved,” Knight said. “It’s only the third game, so I see a lot of growth that can happen within this season.”
Marshfield has a doubleheader with Rogue River scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m., but rain is in the forecast and sheds doubt on the contest.