Hidden Valley denied Valley Catholic a second straight Class 4A girls soccer title when the Mustangs scored a first-half goal and made it hold up for a 1-0 victory in the championship game Saturday at Liberty High School.
Emily Bergeron scored the only goal of the match in the 26th minute when she scored off a touch pass from Nyah Kendall. Hidden Valley goalie Kaiah Fisher had four saves in the final 17 minutes, all on shots by Callie Kawaguchi.
Hidden Valley, which was ranked No. 1, beat Sky-Em champion Marist Catholic by a 1-0 score in the semifinals and finished the year 17-1, with the loss coming to league rival North Valley.
Class 4A Boys: Woodburn won its third straight state title by beating league rival North Marion 2-0 on Saturday. The past two years, the Bulldogs were Class 5A champions.
Jimmy Martin scored for Woodburn just 3:45 into the match on a rebound shot and Jesus Rodriguez added a goal in the 60th minute, assisted by Trevor Karsselboom.
Class 3A-2A-1A Boys: Catlin Gabel topped Oregon Episcopal 1-0. The only goal came just over 49 minutes into the match when Jed Whalen Stewart knocked in a crossing pass by Spud Ward. The two are league foes and Oregon Episcopal won one of their regular-season battles 1-0, with the other ending in a 1-1 draw.
Class 3A-2A-1A Girls: Oregon Episcopal won the other showdown between the longtime rivals, beating Catlin Gabel 1-0 for the girls title. Olivia Giannini scored the only goal just over six minutes into the match for OES, which eliminated Brookings-Harbor in the quarterfinals. Catlin Gabel won both regular-season matchups.
Class 5A Boys: Corvallis topped La Salle Prep 1-0 in overtime. Edgar Monroy scored on an assist by Avery Whipple nearly four minutes into the first overtime session.
Class 5A Girls: Crescent Valley topped Churchill 3-2 in overtime after getting a dramatic tying goal by Cali McClave from 45 yards out on a free kick in the 79th minute to force the extra session. Ana McClave scored her second goal of the match just 1:41 into the overtime period for the game-winner.
Churchill tied for third in the Midwestern League, but also beat Crescent Valley 1-0 to open the season back in August.
Class 6A Boys: Jesuit beat Summit in a match that went to penalty kicks. The team went to overtime tied 1-1 after Oscar Baudey scored for Jesuit and Nathaneil Deperro for Summit, just 17 seconds apart in the 68th minute.
Summit failed to convert three of its four penalty kicks against Jesuit goalie Nolan Gregg while the Crusaders made their first two, by Jack Chesnutt and Devin Slingsby. Marco Navarro ended the match when he made his try to put Jesuit up 3-1 in the shootout.
Class 6A Girls: Jesuit completed a dominant run through the playoffs by beating Clackamas 8-0 in the championship match. The Crusaders completed an unbeaten season and did not allow a goal to an Oregon school all year. They won their five playoff matches by a combined 39-0 margin.
Callan Harrington had four goals and two assists and Jaiden McClellan scored three goals in the championship win.