HEPPNER — Bandon’s football season came to an end Saturday when the Tigers couldn’t get stops on defense and couldn’t hold onto the ball on offense in a 49-0 loss to unbeaten Heppner in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
The Mustangs advanced to the quarterfinals and a date with Warrenton. If Heppner wins and Coquille beats Knappa, the Mustangs and Red Devils would meet in the semifinals.
“It just wasn’t our day to say the least,” Bandon coach Aaron Freitag said. “We had far too many turnovers and couldn’t get any stops on defense.”
The loss ended Bandon’s third straight trip to the playoffs. The Tigers had to overcome a 1-4 start and finished second in the Sunset Conference.
“Overall, I’m not satisfied with how the season turned out, but I’m proud of my guys,” Freitag said.
“Several young guys made a big impression on me with how hungry they were for playing time. I know with the veterans returning and young guys stepping up, we can be solid next year.”
He also expects a strong commitment in the weight room, with Saturday’s game a good example of why it’s needed.
“I told the guys after the game, that’s a team that spends the offseason in the weight room,” Freitag said. “They were definitely the strongest team we played.
He hopes to see the same from Bandon’s returning players.
“I expect to see every guy in the weight room throughout the offseason pushing their teammates to get better and working hard to get a starting position.”
Saturday’s game got ugly quick for the Tigers.
Heppner scored on its first possession and then quickly got three more touchdowns after Bandon turnovers.
By halftime, Heppner led 42-0, and when Bandon fumbled on the third play of the second half, leading to another score by the Mustangs, the game was essentially over.
The Tigers had two more turnovers in the second half and when they finally did get to the end zone, on a run by Wyatt Dyer, the touchdown was nullified by a penalty.
Blake Wolters had three touchdown runs and quarterback Jayden Wilson had two TD passes and a touchdown run for the Mustangs.
AMITY 44, BROOKINGS-HARBOR 18: The Warriors ended the Bruins’ season in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs for the second straight year, though Brookings-Harbor was much more competitive this time around.
Amity got two touchdown runs and a touchdown reception by Cody Dyche in the win. Keenan Graham had a pair of touchdown passes.
TOLEDO 62, LOST RIVER 32: The Boomers, one of three Sunset Conference teams in the playoffs, got 376 yards passing from Jaxon Rozewski to beat the visiting Raiders.
Rozewski had four touchdown passes, all to Dononvan Villanueva.
Next up is a rematch with Monroe, the team Toledo beat the briefly take over the top spot in the rankings before Sunset Conference losses to Bandon and Coquille.