Coquille’s girls basketball team came up a point short of the first title in school history on Saturday night when Heppner rallied from a 12-point deficit in the second half to tip the Red Devils 41-40 in the Class 2A championship game.
Coquille led 14-4 early before Heppner scored 10 straight points, and was up 20-16 at halftime. The Red Devils started the second half on a big surge, just like they had in their quarterfinal win over Grant Union, with an 11-3 run that included two jumpers by Morgan Baird, a three-point play by Abbey Dieu and two free throws each by Halle Layton and Drew Wilson.
But Heppner rallied again, scoring 13 points in a row.
Coquille tied the game at 35 before the Mustangs went ahead for good, and when Sydney Wilson hit a late 3-pointer, Heppner led by four.
Baird scored on a three-point play with 29 seconds to go and Heppner missed a free throw with 22 seconds on the clock giving the Red Devils a chance to win. But Heppner’s Jenna McCullough blocked a shot with 10 seconds to go and Coquille missed another shot with six seconds left and the clock ran out.
Baird had 21 points and 14 rebounds and Dieu had 11 points and six rebounds, but aside from them Coquille went just 1-for-22 from the floor. Sydney Wilson had 22 points, including five 3-pointers, and 12 rebounds for Heppner. Jacee Cumin added 10 points.
The Red Devils were coming off an emotional semifinal win over top-ranked Kennedy that went to overtime, but couldn’t repeat the magic against Heppner. Coquille ended the season with just two losses and the best placing in school history.
Baird was named to the all-tournament first team and Dieu was on the second team.
LA SALLE PREP 69, NORTH BEND 15: The Bulldogs lost to the athletic Falcons in the Class 5A playoffs.
North Bend’s first season in Class 5A was a successful one, including the fourth-place finish in the Midwestern League, but the Falcons had too much. Alyson Miura had 23 points, Addison Wedin 14 and Jessica Loboy 13 for La Salle Prep.
Adrianna Frank and Hayden Markel had four points each for the Bulldogs.
The Midwestern League did advance three girls teams and four boys teams to the state tournament in Corvallis.
Springfield (over Hillsboro), Churchill (over Corvallis) and Crater (over Central) all won for the girls on Saturday.
On Friday, Churchill (over The Dalles), Willamette (over Central) and Crater (over Putnam) won for the boys. On Saturday, Thurston beat Corvallis and Springfield lost at Silverton.