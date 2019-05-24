GRESHAM — Ty Hampton and Chelsea Howard entered the Class 5A state track meet as overwhelming favorites in their events Friday and both lived up to their billing as they easily won.
Hampton dominated the javelin and broke the meet record while Howard easily won the long jump.
Hampton’s win, plus the efforts of several teammates, put North Bend in good position in what is expected to be a tight team race on the final day.
But even though his winning throw of 213 feet, 11 inches, broke the meet record, he wasn’t happy with the result.
“It’s very disappointing actually,” Hampton said. “I always had the goal to throw 230 feet at the state meet.”
And after throwing 221-4 at the district meet last week, he through that was a possibility.
“I felt I had two opportunities to throw very far,” he said. “It didn’t happen.”
Three of his five throws came during steady rain, but he said that wasn’t the big issue, rather it was something in his mechanics.
“I can’t blame the weather,” he said.
Hampton also is among the favorites in the discus — he won the Class 4A title in that event last year after winning the javelin as a sophomore — and said his disappointing throw in the javelin is good motivation for Saturday.
“I want the discus even more now,” he said.
Howard, meanwhile, easily won the long jump after taking the same event in Class 4A as a sophomore last spring.
She soared 17-11 ¾ on her first attempt and proceeded to have all of her other four jumps better than the runner-up (she passed on her third attempt).
Even though her goal was 18 feet, she said she was thrilled.
“I’m pretty ecstatic,” Howard said. “Being able to win in 4A and 5A is cool.”
Howard also is the favorite in the triple jump on Saturday and said she didn’t feel pressured as a big favorite, instead focusing on trying to get close to her personal best.
She also made the final in the 100 and will be in the 4x100 relay, meaning she has a busy Saturday.
“I think tomorrow is going to be less stressful,” she said, explaining that making the final in the 100 was an accomplishment since a number of girls had close to the same time coming into the meet.
North Bend’s girls finished the first day tied for fourth and could battle for a trophy.
The boys, meanwhile, have much better prospects after a big first day.
The Bulldogs got off to a great start when Kobe Johnson improved on his best by more than a foot in the shot put with an effort of 50 feet, 5 ¾ inches to place fifth.
“Great competition brings out great marks, I guess,” Johnson said, adding that he was thrilled to have a put in the 50-foot range. “It’s something I’ve been shooting for all year.”
The sophomore also said he was happy to make the podium.
“It feels great,” he said. “I can’t wait to get back next year.”
Johnson said he was boosted by North Bend’s efforts in the team race.
“Our coach told us that fifth and sixth could be the difference between us getting first or second,” he said.
Johnson was just one of three Bulldogs who placed higher than their ranking.
Teron Catanzaro finished third in the triple jump when he soared 42 feet, 8 inches on his fifth attempt.
“I’m really surprised how I did,” Catanzaro said, explaining that he had injured his ankle a week earlier and it was sore.
And Jacob Lang tied for fourth in the pole vault after clearing 13 feet on his first attempt, which proved to be the difference as two other jumpers made it after missing their first try.
“I feel good,” he said. “I matched my PR. I’m pretty happy for my first time at state.”
Lang almost got over the bar at 13-6.
“I wish it could have stayed up there,” he said. “We’ll get it the next time.”
North Bend also had a good day in qualifying in the two races where the Bulldogs had runners in the prelims, with Johnathan Chilcote and Jake Posey both advancing in both the 100 and 200, meaning more points coming in Saturday barring false starts.
Chilcote, who has the leading mark in the 100, and Posey will join Catanzaro and Martin Godinez in the 4x100 relay, where the Bulldogs are seeded high. And Hampton and Hunter Bierce have a good chance to place high in the discus.
Churchill led the team race after the first day with 26.5 points while North Bend had 24.5, Silverton 22 and Crater 21.
Those teams all are expected to be in the mix, along with Ashland, which got the only other meet record Friday when Evan Holland crushed his own record in the 3,000 with his winning time of 8 minutes, 13.10 seconds. Crater’s Jantz Tostenson also beat Holland’s old record of 8:26.44 with his runner-up time of 8:15.01.
Churchill had the winner in the triple jump, Elijah Fields, and Crater had the pole vault winner, Cody Le Bel.
North Bend’s girls had one placer other than Howard.
Haley Snelgrove, who juggled three activities this spring — softball, equestrian and track and field —placed fifth in the high jump by clearing 5-1.
“I was really happy with how I did,” said Snelgrove, adding that she only had a few practices and a handful of meets this spring. “These other girls have practiced every day since they were in seventh grade.”
Snelgrove hadn’t competed in track and field since her freshman year because the district meet had conflicted with the state equestrian competition. That wasn’t the case this year, and she said that when basketball season ended she thought she might as well add track to her schedule.
In the past few weeks she now has competed in the state equestrian finals, placing seventh in her best event, and played for the Bulldogs in the softball playoffs at Ridgeview, while winning the Midwestern League district title in the high jump and then placing fifth Friday.
Asked how she juggled all those things with school and a part-time job, she said, “I’ve had very little sleep.”