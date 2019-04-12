COOS BAY — Everyone could tell how good Hailey Browning was.
As a sophomore wing, the Marshfield product had the skills and the athleticism and the length. Name a physical tool and Browning possessed it even three years ago before Marshfield burst on the scene and won a state championship the next season, Browning’s junior campaign.
The only problem was, Browning didn’t know how good she was.
Until now.
At Heritage Hall on Thursday, Browning signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Linn-Benton Community College in Albany, her basketball confidence light years ahead of where it was before.
“I’m really excited,” Browning said. “Ever since I was a little kid, I got told, ‘You’re gonna play college ball.’ I mean, I’ve always wanted to. So now that I’m here, it’s pretty exciting.”
Browning’s sophomore season was so tantalizing. Marshfield coach Bruce Bryant tried to coax the confidence and assertiveness out of the long and athletic wing, seeing what could be as coaches often do.
It started coming, slowly at first and more quickly as time wore on.
“That’s the part, and I mentioned (it) numerous times last year, your attitude as far as your confidence and being able to accept failure in practice so you can have success in the game and you can understand that’s part of the process,” Bryant said. “It happened faster in one year than I thought it was possible for someone to have. And that allowed her to have that success and have that growth. I think next year it’s going to continue.”
In Marshfield’s state championship game win over Cascade last winter, Browning hit one of the biggest shots in Marshfield girls basketball history.
A 3-pointer with 3:42 to play in the fourth quarter broke a 38-38 tie, starting a 10-3 run that put away Cougars for good.
Bryant couldn’t hide his relief in telling the story, his proud smile wrinkling the edges of his eyes, themselves fixed upon the deserving center of attention.
After Marshfield athletic director Greg Mulkey poignantly expressed the school’s excitement of her achievement, he passed it to Bryant, who smirked sideways at Browning and made a dry quip about Marshfield’s star wing not liking to be the center of attention.
She smiled shyly, sinking into her chair, her friends and teammates and family and coaches all chuckling. They know her.
Ironically, Browning is assertive on the floor. It’s what made her a top priority for Linn-Benton coach Jerod Gibson — according to both Browning and Bryant. All that skill, all that athleticism, all that length, that touch, that talent, was finally understood by all parties.
On the court, Browning is confident. She knows how good she is. Those days of playing against her all-male cousins where she was taking lumps with a low basketball self-esteem are in the past, as are those days in middle school when evenutal Marshfield teammate Tess Garrett of all people was “intimated” by her skill and shooting.
That 3-pointer, arguably the most important shot in Marshfield girls basketball, wasn’t just a big shot for Marshfield, it was a big shot for Browning as well.
As Browning heads to Linn-Benton, where she will be a key part of the Roadrunners’ next two seasons, she isn’t thinking individually. She remembered that 3 in terms of how it helped the team. She’s thinking about the next step the same way.
“Knowing I can help the program is great,” Browning said.