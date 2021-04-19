Four athletes from Gymnastics Plus competed this weekend in Helena, Mont., against athletes from five other states in the Regional 2 Gymnastics Championships.
Level 8 gymnasts Aliyah White, Kianna Thomas and Ali Kirby and Level 7 athlete Drew Hood traveled to regionals along with coaches Roy Lans and Myndee Brown.
In a normal year, the athletes would have to qualify through the state championships, but in the COVID year, the state tournament was canceled and the girls qualified through their scores at other meets.
It was the first trip to regionals for all four girls.
Both White and Thomas have been runners-up in the past and not gotten an ability to qualify for the regional meet. Last year, they never got the chance because both the state and regional meet were canceled.
White said her favorite among the four gymnastics events is the beam because “being high up doing challenging skills on a 4-inch wide beam is exciting.”
Thomas said she likes the floor because she can be expressive.
Hood’s favorite is the beam because she “can show off on it.”
For Kirby, the floor is her No. 1 event because she “gets to be powerful and it’s fun to perform.”
The gymnasts and their families raised money for the trip through a Gofundme account, a car wash and bottle drive, and expressed thanks to the community for all its support.