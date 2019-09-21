COOS BAY — With 20 teams toeing the line — including a team making the trip from Arcata, Calif. — it was Grants Pass winning team titles for both the boys and girls in the high school portion of the Prefontaine Memorial Run on Saturday.
“The Prefontaine is always a love-hate kind of race,” said Grants Pass senior Faith Schultz of the hilly 5-kilometer course. Running the race for the fourth time, Schultz has found success each year at this race. As a freshman she finished sixth, she was second as a sophomore and is now a back-to-back champion. On Saturday she won while recording a personal best time of 18 minutes and 45 seconds.
Grants Pass was well-represented in front of the race on the way to the team scoring 28 points to finish in first. Eight teammates placed in the top-20. Freshman Sarah Beckstead finished third (20:22), senior Samatha Dara fifth (20:32), sophomore Mary Sturley seventh (21:00) and junior Sage Hartsfield 13th (21:26) to round out the scorers for Grants Pass.
With early success on the season, Grants Pass has aims of making it to the state meet as a team for the first time since 1978.
“Well, I’m just going to say our coach has already reserved us a hotel up at state. We have plans this year, we have goals,” said Schultz. “I think it’s going on 45 years now of never going to state as a girls team and my senior year we’re going to break that streak. We’re all going to go and we’re ready.”
Following behind Grants Pass was Roseburg, led by the second place finish from sophomore Eliza Eckman (19:00), in second as a team with 46 points. Arcata High School was third with 130 points and North Bend was fourth (145) and Marshfield fifth (151). Marshfield’s top runner was senior Kaylee Delzotti in ninth (21:07), while North Bend’s Celeste Sinko led the way for the Bulldogs with her 15th place finish (21:33).
For the boys, Grants Pass ran away with the title with a score of 29 points. The Cavemen placed nine runners in the top 21. Scoring for the team was sophomore Ethan Bland in third (16:25), junior Bryce Hobbs in fifth (16:50), sophomore Liam Bucknell in eighth (17:05), junior Wesley Powell in 11th (17:23) and sophomore Ryan Gladbach in 15th (17:33).
“Our boys are all very young and they are going to be a surprise. They are coming along nicely and no one is expecting them to do a whole lot at the district meet. We’re the sleepers,” said Grants Pass coach Randi Stuart. “So they’re going to hopefully surprise everyone and come out and do what nobody expects.”
Leading the way throughout the race was Roseburg senior Zachary Traul, who crossed the line in a time of 15:54. Roseburg finished second as a team with 72 points.
Chasing Traul on the way to a second place finish was North Bend freshman Alex Garcia-Silver, who finished in a time of 16:17. Recording nearly a 30-second personal record Garcia-Silver, who now has the 11th fastest time in the 5A classification, was thrilled as he crossed the line.
“I saw that time and it was really amazing for me because I really wanted to break 16:30. And then the other thing was I felt so good because I pushed myself pretty hard at the very end,” said Garcia-Silver, who raced in the event’s 10K growing up. “I looked at the board and was like, ‘What?!’ I was super confused. It was good, it was crazy.”
The Bulldogs finished sixth as a team with 147 points. Marshfield was fourth with 135 points. Senior Aaron Prince, who finished 13th overall, had Marshfield's fastest time at 17:31.
There were nine complete boys teams and nine complete girls teams. A total of 288 runners participated in the high school race from 20 schools.