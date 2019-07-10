COOS BAY — The Driving Fore South Coast Hospice Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, July 20, at Coos Golf Club. It’s the fifth year for this golf tournament and promises to be an exciting event. Golfers will be treated to a continental breakfast, lunch and a great swag bag in addition to a fun day on the links. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place teams, in addition to the closest to the hole and longest drive. The first hole-in-one at the designated hole wins $30,000.
The tournament is a 4-person scramble, with registration and breakfast starting at 8 a.m. followed by the shotgun start at 9 a.m. The owners and staff at Coos Golf Club and Restaurant are actively involved in the tournament and provided insight into making the event the best possible. The course is located at 93884 Coos Sumner Lane in Coos Bay. To keep it fun, there will be games, mulligans and Phil Mickelson’s for purchase. Entry fee for the tournament is $90 per person ($360 per team). All proceeds will benefit terminally ill patients in South Coast Hospice’s care.
The silent auction includes golf packages, tickets to Hawaii, hotel stays, gift certificates for outings, services and much more. The program will be available on the website www.schospice.org and on Facebook.
“We have been very fortunate to have the support of so many community businesses and partners,” said Karen Snyder, event chairwoman. “This is the largest event fundraiser for our organization and we greatly appreciate all of the sponsors and auction item donors. Every day we have been receiving new items and the teams are filling up fast. “
Sponsors to date include Abel Insurance, Les’ Sanitary Services, The Coquille Indian Tribe, Enclara Pharmacia, KDCQ, Knife River, The World, Aflac, Bandon Coffee Café, Bandon Dunes, Bandon Historical River House, Bay Cities Ambulance, Broken Anchor Bar & Grill, Conrad Forest Products, Coos Bay & North Bend Chapels, Coos Bay Toyota, Coquille Truck & Auto, Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, Edward Jones – Pam deJong, First Community Credit Union, Historic Wilson’s Market, Honda World, In Honor of Those Who Served, Jim Vick, John’s Custom Fabrication, Jordan Cove LNG, Life Care Center, McKay’s, Nasburg-Huggins Insurance, Pacific Properties – Randy Hoffine, Pacific View, Reese Electric, Southwest Oregon Regional Airport, Sause Bros., South Coast Family Dentistry, Tri-County Plumbing, United Rentals, West Coast Contractors, and Y Marina.
South Coast Hospice has been providing quality end-of-life care to terminally ill persons and bereavement services for their loved ones in this community for 34 years. This event will bring in funds to ensure this 501-(c)3 non-profit organization can continue to provide compassionate care for all of their patients, without burdening families with costs not covered by insurance for hospice services.
Visit www.schospice.org for more information or to register or contact Doreen Kelly at 541-269-2986 or email at d.kelly@schospice.org.