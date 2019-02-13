Bandon and Gold Beach are turning Thursday’s season finale at Gold Beach into a fundraiser for the family of Pacific student Steven White, who is battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
No admission will be charged for the doubleheader, which starts with the boys game at 5:30 p.m., followed by the girls. A collection jar will be set up in the entrance way for people to donate money.
White has many close friends in Bandon and played football for Gold Beach last fall as part of a cooperative agreement between the Panthers and Pacific.
It will be the third game used to raise money for White’s family.
When Gold Beach visited Bandon, fans donated nearly $1,500 for the cause.
And when Coquille hosted Reedsport recently, a cash dash and donations brought in about $1,350.
In both those instances, the players for both teams wore Pacific jerseys with White’s name and number for warm-ups.