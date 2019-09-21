REEDSPORT — Trailing in the fourth quarter, the Reedsport football team was just hoping for a chance to craft a comeback. And thanks to a goal-line stand, a fumble recovery and an interception from the defense all within the final eight minutes of play, the Brave had their opportunities, but ultimately fell short as Glide walked away with an 18-14 victory on Friday night.
“I hate losing and they hate losing, but we did a lot of great things and we could have won that game. That was a game that was absolutely within our reach,” said Reedsport head coach Boe Pickett.
Coming off a 66-16 loss to Oakland last week in which the team was decimated with injuries, including three key offensive linemen, the Brave were looking to rebound on Friday night. After trading punts in the first quarter, Reedsport was able to start the scoring in the second quarter — a quarter that saw all of the game's four touchdowns scored.
Set up by a 45-yard punt return from Miguel Velazquez, Reedsport had first-and-goal from the 7 yard line. Alex Carson, coming in as quarterback in a wildcat set, took the direct snap and ran it in for the touchdown. The Brave missed the two-point attempt — Reedsport’s kicker Javier Analco was one of the players injured last week.
Glide marched down the field on the ensuing drive before a fumble on the edge of the red zone gave Reedsport the ball. Three plays later, Reedsport’s Tyler Thornton motioned from the left side of the formation to the right and in the process caught a pass from Kaileb Pickett before getting to the outside and scoring from 70 yards out. Thornton had 126 all-purpose yards on the night for Reedsport.
“We had a great week of practice, we came back, we bettered ourselves and we played as a team this time,” said Thornton, the senior captain. "We had our ups and downs and we came through the downs and tried to pick ourselves back up."
“It’s nice when you see flickers of how it’s supposed to work,” said Boe Pickett. “We have the ability to be really explosive but we’re just not seeing certain things.”
Shut out for the remainder of the game, the Brave’s lead was short-lived as Glide struck fast with a pass from quarterback Cayden Cunningham to Ethan Wilding for a 5-yard touchdown. After a Reedsport turnover on downs, Cunningham was back in action.
This time doing his best Johnny Manziel impression — who just so happens to be Cunningham’s favorite player growing up and the reason he wears jersey number 2 — Cunningham started to run left, went backward about 10 yards before circling to his right to find an open Braxton Dill for a 52-yard touchdown.
“He rolled out and then came back and made so many guys whiff. And that time, these guys let Braxton go. And Caydon can throw the ball opposite direction 60 yards, kid just has a cannon,” said Glide head coach Aaron Towne. "Most kids couldn’t make that throw and that’s what happens, they figured at that point they have seven guys chasing him that he is going to get tackled."
It was not Cunningham’s first attempt at this play.
“I always practice scrambling the field and throwing the ball off one foot. So it’s getting kind of natural to me as I’m getting older,” he said.
Cunningham finished 7-for-12 through the air with 104 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in addition to 56 yards on the ground.
On both touchdowns, the Wildcats went for two and were successful, helping the team take a 16-14 lead to the locker room.
The offenses slowed to a halt for both teams in the second half as the lone score came on the heels of Reedsport’s goal line stand. Deep in their own territory, Kaileb Pickett dropped back to throw for the Brave and was met by a crowd of Wildcats as the team secured a safety.
“We tackled, they tackled really well," Towne said. "That’s what happened in the second half, both defenses stepped up in the second half versus the offenses. That’s pretty much what you saw in that second half. Not a whole lot of offense but a lot better defense."
With the clock starting to be a factor now with less than seven minutes to play and getting the ball back, Glide was in the driver’s seat before fumbling the ball. After Reedsport recovered, a bad snap led to a fumble by the Brave on the very next play.
With just over 2 minutes left in the game, Glide faced fourth-and-11 when Cunningham was pressured and, as he was falling threw the ball in a desperation heave. Reedsport’s Jacob Chaney made the interception and sprinted down field to the Glide 26-yard line before being tackled by Cunningham.
“I just saw that defensive end come and blitz and saw that tight end and I hook-shotted it to him and I was going down and didn’t have enough leverage to get it anywhere. He picked it off and I got up and made the tackle, I couldn’t let them score,” said Cunningham.
The last ditch effort to restart the offense fell short for Reedsport. After failing to convert on fourth-and-11, the team was given new life after a Glide assistant coach was called for sideline interference. With a new set of downs, the game ended when Pickett was picked off by Dylan Ackerman.
“It’s a lot of doing things right and then one mistake. Just little things. We’re learning and they’re getting it. We’re getting there,” said Boe Pickett.
Continuing a stretch of home games, Reedsport will host Illinois Valley next Friday night before league play begins the following week against Toledo.