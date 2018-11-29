MYRTLE POINT — Jamil Wynn expects it to take a little time for his Myrtle Point boys basketball squad, which starts three sophomores and two juniors, to reach its potential.
Myrtle Point's Gabe Swan drives the ball Wednesday against Glide at Myrtle Point High School.
The Bobcats showed some bright spots in the season opener against visiting Glide on Wednesday before the Wildcats pulled away with a big third quarter on the way to a 70-48 win.
“It’s kind of what I expected,” Wynn said. “We’re just young.”
Plus, Wynn pointed out, the Bobcats are lacking in size, which was an issue against a Glide team with big players Dillon Towne and Joe DeBell in the starting lineup and Ethan Wilding coming off the bench.
While Myrtle Point was taking a lot of 3-pointers (34 in all), the Wildcats were pounding the ball inside.
Towne finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and three blocks and Wilding added 15 points. DeBell had eight rebounds, part of a huge advantage for Glide in that department. Terrell Russell added 12 points and six of Glide’s 15 steals.
Still, Myrtle Point trailed just 30-24 at halftime, before Glide started the second half on an 18-5 run that included nine points by Towne.
“He’s a man child,” Wynn said.
As for Myrtle Point?
“We have a lot of guards,” Wynn said. “When we don’t shoot well, we’ll struggle.”
Gabe Swan, one of the sophomores, hit six 3-pointers and had a game-high 24 points for the Bobcats. Luke Nicholson, another sophomore, added 10 points.
Myrtle Point's Jose Medina drives the ball Wednesday against Glide at Myrtle Point High School.
But Swan missed his last five 3-pointers and Nicholson was just 2-for-10 from long range while the rest of the team was 1-for-9.
Jose Medina was another bright spot for the Bobcats, finishing with nine points and 15 rebounds and getting to the basket enough to draw enough fouls that he got 17 free throw attempts, though he made just seven.
None of Myrtle Point’s other players got to the line and Medina had more rebounds than the rest of his teammates combined.
“We didn’t box out,” Wynn said. “That’s something we’ve got to figure out.”
The Bobcats also had too many turnovers (26), he said.
“It’s going to take time,” Wynn said.
Swan said he is excited about the season.
“The group that we have has played together since we were young,” he said. “I was happy with the effort.
“The second half, they got a run on us.”