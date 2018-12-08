NORTH BEND — Things took a little longer this time around in the annual Coast Classic.
Part of it had to do with a computer malfunction in the early afternoon that caused an hour-long break at the 33rd edition of the prestigious tournament at North Bend High School, but there was an added element to the event.
Girls brackets. Twelve of them, in fact.
For the 2018-19 school year, the Oregon School Activities Association has fully sanctioned girls wrestling, creating 14 weight classes, just like the existing structure for boys though only 12 weights were filled on Saturday, from 100 pounds up to 235, and the Coast Classic awarded team titles and individual titles just like it’s been doing for the last 30-plus years for the boys.
“I think it’s awesome because everybody used to think that wrestling was a boys sport,” Siuslaw’s Bailey Overton said after winning the 115-pound bracket. “But now we’re included as our own girls wrestling team and that’s awesome.”
The brackets were small and sparse by normal standards, but that’s to be expected.
Large-scale change doesn’t happen overnight, and it’ll take time to simply have enough wrestlers to fill brackets as the boys have for decades.
But there are little meaningful changes that are already being noticed. Instead of qualifying for state and getting to wrestle but receiving the equivalent of a pat on the back, now legitimate state championships will be up for grabs. Tournaments and meets are now recorded online on TrackWrestling, the service created for that very purpose but, until this year in Oregon, was woefully inattentive of the girls.
“I remember last year on TrackWrestling they didn’t really keep track of the girls,” Samantha Dara, the 105-pound champ from Bend, said. “They really messed up our brackets. Now that it’s a real sport, they won’t do that this year.”
It’s created a legitimacy to the time and effort of girls who like to wrestle and validates them in their endeavor. No longer are girls rare or a talking point. It’s real now.
“I think it’s always been a real thing,” said Fatima Albania, the 171-pound champ from Bend. “We haven’t really had enough girls for everyone to consider it a real thing. But it’s always been a real thing. I think it’s great that we’re finally getting established, validated. We’re really being validated, but it’s always been a real thing.”
OSAA's decision to sanction the sport and separate the girls from the boys also stands to draw more girls into the sport.
It wasn’t uncommon for girls to want to wrestle, but be held out of the sport by concerned parents who didn’t want their daughters competing against the other sex for whatever reason. Some, too, might’ve been scared off by the prospect of having to wrestle someone significantly bigger than them, risking injury.
That’s all done away with, now.
“A couple years ago I was wrestling and I had to wrestle people 40 pounds bigger than me,” Myrtle Point’s Jordan Blanton said after finishing third at 235 pounds. And I only wrestled one person. And now I’m in a 10-pound weight bracket with five girls. So there’s a lot more girls with a lot more competition.”
Then there’s the added possibility of the girls having their own schedule, their own dual meets, their own tournaments (something that has started to happen). If the numbers grow enough they could get their own coach, with more individual attention, which would only make the wrestlers better.
It works to reinforce itself in a way that was impossible in the old structure.
“I think it’s great,” Myrtle Point coach Travis Wittlake said. “They can have their own deal now, their own schedule. Hopefully we’ll get some coaches involved in that. I know Scott Hall’s already got women officials going. It’s good. A lot of opportunities for girls, especially at the college level.”
For example, Southwestern Oregon Community College has had one of the best collegiate programs for years.
And it’s starting to have some results at the high school level, albeit slow in coming.
Oregon has had a girls state championship for a few years, with the final matches happening at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland along with the boys. But this is the first year it's been sanctioned and the first year girls have to declare whether they want to wrestle against the boys or against the girls before the district competitions.
But getting to state will be tough.
The state will be split into two girls districts and only two wrestlers at each weight class will qualify from each district.
With the growth of the sport, perhaps OSAA will make the state tournament bigger in the future.
At Myrtle Point, which has a strong wrestling tradition, Wittlake said that there are nine girls in the youth program right now, and they look up to Blanton as someone to follow.
A similar thing is happening at Brookings-Harbor, where Lonny Nalls has been coaching for four years now after many years coaching in California, where girls wrestling has been a thing for considerably longer.
Bruin senior Alexandra Contreras went home Saturday as the first 145-pound girls champ at the Coast Classic, and Nalls said the girls leaking into the youth program down south watch Contreras work with the boys and also look up to her as something to follow.
These early times are important.
“We have a bunch of little girls in the youth program, so it’s really big for Alex to have those little girls looking up to her,” Nalls said. “They watch her in practice when they come in for little kids practice. You kinda see them looking at her drilling with the boys. I think it’s gonna grow.”
What this can do for the sport isn’t small.
Men's collegiate wrestling programs have slowly been lopped away by athletic departments in favor of more lucrative sports or to satisfy Title IX rules, but adding a women's element could perhaps revive the sport for men.
Whereas before schools couldn’t add wrestling because it would mean having more men’s sports than women’s sports, schools can add both men’s and women’s wrestling, staying in compliance with Title IX and also theoretically helping revive a sport struggling at the upper levels.
“It’s definitely a wrestling savior,” Nalls said. “I’ve seen a lot of programs popping back up.”
Ultimately, though, wrestlers are competitors, some of the fiercest, in fact.
What the OSAA did was to give them a better field on which to compete. Sure, Contreras said, competing against boys brings with it its own unique challenge. But sometimes evening it out makes it even more competitive.
“Going out last year and only wrestling boys, not having the chance to really wrestle as many girls as I have this year, it’s pretty neat,” Contreras said. “I got strong-armed a lot. As much as I love to be able to go against guys and beat guys, it’s not as fun to go two and through (at tournaments).”