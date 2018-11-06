Marshfield’s Class 4A quarterfinals playoff game against Mazama on Friday night is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Pete Susick Stadium.
Fans can buy tickets in advance so they don’t have to wait in long lines Friday night starting today at the Marshfield Athletic Department in Pirate Hall.
Reserved tickets are $10 while general admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students.
Marshfield beat North Marion in the first round Friday night, while Mazama beat one of North Marion’s league foes, Woodburn.
The winner of the quarterfinal matchup will face top-ranked Banks or Marist Catholic in the semifinals. Banks dominated Baker and Marist beat Sweet Home in the first round.
On the other half of the bracket for Class 4A, Seaside hosts Estacada and Gladstone hosts La Grande.
Marshfield can expect a run-dominated attack by the Vikings on Friday. Mazama has just one loss, to Del Norte of Crescent City, while Marshfield hasn’t lost since the season opener against North Bend.
Mazama’s ball-control attack has been effective. Aside from the 28-7 loss to Del Norte, the Vikings have only given up more than two touchdowns once all season, in last week’s 30-21 win over Woodburn.
Like Marshfield, Mazama has beaten Klamath Union, Henley and Marist Catholic. The Vikings beat Marist 14-6 on Oct. 5, two weeks before the Pirates beat the Spartans 21-14 to win the Sky-Em title.