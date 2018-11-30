Pacific’s boys basketball team improved to 2-0 against Sunset Conference foes with two more games coming up by beating visiting Myrtle Point 55-42 on Friday.
The Pirates, the defending Class 1A state champions, led 31-24 at halftime, but put the game away by outscoring the Bobcats 20-6 in the third quarter.
Colton Morrill-Keeler had 18 points, Steven White 14 and Kross Miller 13 for Pacific, which beat Gold Beach to open the season and visits Bandon on Tuesday before hosting Reedsport the following Wednesday.
Gabe Swan had 13 points and Luke Nicholson 10 for the Bobcats, who fell to 0-2 and visit North Bend on Saturday.
GLIDE 66, BANDON 46: The Wildcats wore the host Tigers down with their inside game, pulling away for a win Friday night.
Dillon Towne had 26 points and Ethan Wilding 12 for Glide, which also beat Myrtle Point in the season opener Wednesday.
Colby Gaston had 18 points while twin freshmen Hunter and Trevor Angove added 10 and eight, respectively, for Bandon, which fell to 0-2.
“We improved a lot tonight,” Bandon coach Matt Angove said. “I was really proud of how hard they fought.
“Their size wore us down inside in the fourth. (It was a) great effort by all the players.”
Bandon hosts St. Mary’s of Medford on Saturday.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 91, COQUILLE 57: The Pioneers, who finished second in last year’s Class 2A state tournament, built up a 60-20 halftime lead to spoil the season opener for the Red Devils in the Beau Classic in Salem.
Payton Richardson scored 19, Johnny Williams 18, Keaton Hull 17 and Alex Nicoli 13 for the Pioneers. Jeremy Kistner had 13, Hayden Davis 12 and Cort McKinley and Jorgun Weigel 11 each for Coquille.
The Red Devils face Chemawa on the second day of the tournament Saturday.
OAKLAND 76, REEDSPORT 54: Colton Brownson and Triston Mask had 23 points each as the Oakers pulled away late to beat the visiting Brave in the season opener for both schools.
Oakland outscored Reedsport 42-24 in the second half. Mask had six 3-pointers in the win and Noah Strempel also finished in double figures with 11 points.
Javier Analco had 16 points and Dallas McGill 14 for the Brave. Jacob Chaney added eight and Michael Stanley and Leo Voepel seven each.
GIRLS
GLIDE 34, BANDON 28: The Wildcats fought off a tough challenge from the host Tigers.
JoHanna Pope had 13 points and Jordan Williams nine for Glide, while Ashley Strain had 10 and Kylie Lakey eight for Bandon, which suffered its first loss of the season after winning its opener against Days Creek.
“We were down by one with 1:40 left, so we had a shot,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “I was happy with the game. We definitely are improved.”
MYRTLE POINT 52, PACIFIC 51: The Bobcats held off a furious second-half charge by the Pirates after leading by as many as 13 points.
Hunter Grove and Nikki Leep had 10 points each for the Bobcats and Madison Brown, Sarah Nicholson and Sierra Smith each added eight as Myrtle Point improved to 1-1.
Myrtle Point coach Dave Larsen said the game shows his team’s improved depth this year.
Kaiya Gourneau led the Pirates with 18 points, but Pacific also had balanced scoring, with Audrey Griffiths scoring eight points and Madi Hall, Natalie Vincent and Sierra White seven each.
“We had four starters foul out at the end of the game and Myrtle Point is good enough to take advantage of it,” Pacific coach Bob Lemerande said, adding he was proud of his team’s effort.
“We’re getting better every game,” he said.
COQUILLE 42, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 39: The Red Devils edged the Pioneers in their season opener at the Beau Classic.
OAKLAND 50, REEDSPORT 18: The Brave got off to a slow start and couldn’t recover against the Oakers in the season opener.
Oakland built up a 32-2 halftime lead. Hadley Brooksby had 17 points and Grace Witten 10 for the Oakers.
Paige Hausmann-Noel and Makenzie Seeley had eight points each to lead Reedsport.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN 29, GOLD BEACH 27: The Monarchs edged the Panthers.