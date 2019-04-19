North Bend’s boys and girls track teams took the titles at the Bulldog Triplex meet Friday night.
North Bend’s boys easily overwhelmed the competition in the six-team meet, scoring 262 to 125 for Brookings-Harbor. North Bend’s girls had 238 points to 79 for the Bruins. Marshfield, which finished third, did not have its full squad, with its top athletes in Bend for Saturday’s Summit Invitational.
Ty Hampton won the discus (152 feet, 4 inches) and javelin (196-6) for the Bulldogs.
Jonathon Chilcote won the 100 (10.96) and 200 (22.66) and teamed with Divenson Willis, Jake Posey and Martin Godinez to win the sprint medley relay, which includes two 100s, a 200 and a 400, in 1:39.27.
Teron Catanzaro won both the 110 hurdles (16.44) and long jump (20-6 ½).
Chelsea Howard won the long jump (17-1 ½) and 100 (12.79) and teamed with Haley Edwards, Charlise Stark and Brooklyn Garrigus to win the sprint medley relay (1:59.87). Edwards won the 100 hurdles (16.99) and Garrigus the 300 hurdles (48.68) with solid times.
North Bend also had a good day in the high jump with Kaitlyn Bingham clearing 5-1 and Haley Snelgrove 5-0, both career bests.
Pacific’s Caitlyn Trenkle had an impressive new best of 36-0 ½ to win the shot put.
Baseball
REEDSPORT 18, GOLD BEACH 0: The Brave had a five-inning no-hitter for the second straight day in the Sunset Conference, blanking the visiting Panthers.
AJ Stoltey pitched three perfect innings with six strikeouts before Derek Johnson also struck out six in the final two innings, including the final two outs in the fifth after Gold Beach loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter.
Reedsport also had a no-hitter against Coquille on Thursday.
Griffin Lavigne had a triple, three runs and three RBIs for the Reedsport offense. Dallas McGill had a double and two runs and Nick Glover and Tyler Thornton scored three runs each.
Reedsport stretched its winning streak to 12 games and improved to 5-0 in league play. Gold Beach is 1-3.
BANDON 15, MYRTLE POINT 3: The Tigers rolled to the road win over the Bobcats, improving to 4-2 in league play.
WALDPORT 14, COQUILLE 2: The Irish topped the visiting Red Devils.
FALCONS SWEEP VIKINGS: Elmira kept its hold on first place in the Sky-Em League with two hard-fought wins.
The Falcons won the opener 5-2. Elmira starter Bryson Estrella struck out eight in four innings while Gavin Parker had three hits and three runs and Coby Herbert had two hits and three RBIs. Jared Northrop and Clayton James had RBIs for the Vikings.
In the nightcap, the Falcons led 2-0 before scoring eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game early. Ayden Wolgamott had three runs for the Falcons in the win.
Softball
REEDSPORT 22, GOLD BEACH 2: Erin Sharp had a home run and double to highlight Reedsport’s efforts in its home win over Gold Beach in a Sunset Conference game.
Yesenia Velazquez had four runs and Makenzie Seeley had three. Aubree Rohde had a double and two singles and scored three runs. Ilene Glover had a triple and two runs. Everybody in the lineup scored in the win.
Reedsport improved to 2-2 in league play. Gold Beach fell to 0-5.
BANDON 14, MYRTLE POINT 3: Bandon pitcher Avery Pounder had 11 strikeouts as the Tigers won at Myrtle Point to improve to 4-2 in league play.
Dedra Foster had a home run among three hits and drove in three runs for the Tigers. She also scored three times.
Pounder had a double and triple, two runs and four RBIs. Traylin Arana, Bella Erenfeld and Naomi Martin scored two runs each and Liz Gallagher three.
“We played much better than we did last Friday when there was no school,” Bandon coach Brandon Gallagher said. “The difference today is I think we got together early and had a team lunch and just had some fun as a team.
“So when we showed up to Myrtle Point today, we were ready to play.”
WALDPORT 16, COQUILLE 6: The Irish beat the visiting Red Devils to improve to 5-1 and keep their hold on second place in the Sunset Conference.