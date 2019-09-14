North Bend shut out North Eugene 51-0 behind a strong defensive effort that included three blocked punts on Friday.
The Bulldogs improved to 2-0 with their first road win and now have three straight tough home games, against South Eugene, Crater and Thurston.
“We played well on both sides of the ball,” North Bend coach Gary Prince said. “It was a great defensive effort.”
Divenson Willis ran for three touchdowns for the Bulldogs, the second after the first of two blocked punts by Sidon Green.
Ian Spalding connected with Garrison Mateski on two touchdown passes and Adam Wood added his fourth field goal of the year to give the Bulldogs a 31-0 halftime lead.
After Willis got his third touchdown early in the third quarter, Kobe Johnson blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone to initiate the running clock. Coleman Compton added a late rushing score.
“We had efficient movement of the ball with accurate passing by Ian to several different receivers and by the tough running of Willis, Spalding and (Jake) Posey,” Prince said.
In addition to the three blocked punts, North Bend also stopped five fourth-down conversion attempts by the Highlanders.
COQUILLE 48, GLIDE 8: The Red Devils got another big game by their backfield to win their first road game and improve to 2-0.
Caiden Yates had touchdown runs of 74 and 43 yards and Gunner Yates had 49- and 39-yard gallops and also scored on a 32-yard pass from Jace Haagen. Ean Smith had the other two touchdowns.
Trevor Short scored Glide’s touchdown late as the Wildcats avoided the shutout.
The Red Devils will try to avenge one of their losses last year when they host Jefferson next week.
ELKTON 20, MYRTLE POINT 8: The Bobcats were much improved in their second game of the year, but fell to 0-2 with a loss to the visiting Elks.
“The guys played (better) tonight,” Myrtle Point coach Ryan Miller said. “There was definitely good stuff defensively. Considering our offense sputtered all game, the defense played great on multiple occasions.”
Troy Warner had a long touchdown run and added the conversion for Myrtle Point’s scoring and also broke up three passes.
Enrique Camacho had a strong game running the ball for tough yards, Miller said.
OAKLAND 66, REEDSPORT 16: The Brave got off to a good start, with two Alex Carson touchdowns giving Reedsport a 16-8 lead through the first quarter, but the Oakers dominated the rest of the game, pulling away and dropping the Brave to 1-1 on the season.
Carson also scored both two-point conversions for Reedsport on passes from Kaileb Pickett.
The Brave are home the next three weeks, starting with Glide next Friday.
ILLINOIS VALLEY 38, GOLD BEACH 18: The Panthers took a big step forward with their 19-player roster, but couldn’t pull out the win in their home opener.
Josh Rodriguez had two scores and Landen Timeus the other for the Panthers.
“We got better defensively,” Gold Beach coach Kevin Swift said.
SIUSLAW 28, PHILOMATH 19: The Vikings overcame a 19-0 halftime deficit to earn their first win since the 2017 season finale.
Elijah Blankenship had two touchdown in the comeback. One of those was to Camp Lacouture, who connected with Braydon Thornton on a TD pass of his own on a wide-open halfback pass play.
Lacouture also recovered an onside kick on the second-half kickoff to start Siuslaw’s comeback.
The Vikings play their home opener next week against Newport
Volleyball
TIGERS SPLIT: Bandon split a pair of matches as part of a double dual before the Cranberry Bowl on Friday, beating Pacific and falling to Union.
The Tigers topped the Pirates 25-10, 25-15, 25-14.
“I played all my girls, which was nice for experience,” coach Mariah Vierck said.
Kennedy Turner had nine kills and four aces. Naomi Martin added seven kills.
Against Union, the Tigers weren’t able to finish off points, falling 25-13, 25-18, 25-20.
“We let a lot of long rallies slip away with silly errors,” Vierck said. “We never played at their level from start to finish.”
Traylyn Arana had seven kills and three aces and was solid on defense. Carlee Freitag also gave the Tigers a nice lift in the match.
Union, which also swept Pacific 25-15, 25-9, 25-8, visits Reedsport on Saturday as part of its road trip across the state.