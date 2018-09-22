North Bend lost its Midwestern League opener Friday night when Thurston topped the Bulldogs 47-14 at Springfield.
The Colts scored on their first two possessions and essentially put the game away with back-to-back interception returns for scores in the second quarter.
“We just found out what the top tier of (Class) 5A football is,” North Bend coach Gary Prince said. “Unfortunately, we struggled on both sides of the ball. We will get back to work Monday.”
The Bulldog still have hopes of finishing second in the Midwestern League (Class 5A District 2) North Division and earning an automatic spot in the Class 5A playoffs.
But they will need to play cleaner than Friday, when they had five turnovers.
They trailed 20-7 in the second quarter after a long touchdown pass from Coleman Compton to Garrison Mateski and were showing signs of life when the Colts got interception returns of 57 yards by D.J. Stedman and 63 yards by Jake Riley.
The Bulldogs never recovered, getting a touchdown run by Jake Posey to open the third quarter, but yielding two Thurston TDs the rest of the way.
Wes Kommer had three scores for the Colts.
North Bend hosts Springfield next week.
Reedsport 40, Illinois Valley 6: Alex Carson rushed for 118 yards and four touchdowns and Nick Glover added 103 yards and a defensive interception as Reedsport bounced back on Friday for a road win after getting shut out by Glide last week.
The Brave (2-2) forced three turnovers with Glover and Kaileb Pickett picking off passes and Dallas McGill forcing a fumble recovered by Ben Fowler.
Reedsport starts Sunset Conference play next week at Toledo.
Bandon 32, Creswell 19: The Tigers pulled away from a 13-all tie in the third quarter with three straight scores to beat the Bulldogs and finish the preseason 2-2.
Coby Smith had a touchdown run and a touchdown reception for the Tigers and Braydon Freitag had three TD passes — the other two to Reef Barry and Cooper Lang.
Bandon also scored on an interception return in the win.
Creswell had tied the game with an interception return to start the second half, but didn’t score again until the final play of the game.
The Tigers visit Coquille to open Sunset Conference play next week.
Riddle 70, Myrtle Point 14: The Bobcats fell to the Irish in their first game of the Class 1A District 2 West Division season.
Myrtle Point will try to bounce back at home against Butte Falls next week.
St. Mary's 49, Gold Beach/Pacific 6: Trenton Strons scored a 20-yard touchdown in Gold Beach’s loss on Friday night.
Aliiloa Kaneo-Wailehua had three touchdown passes and a touchdown run for St. Mary's and Gavin Rajagopal had two TD runs for the Crusaders.
The Panthers have one more nonleague game next Friday when they host Lost River during their bye in the five-week Sunset Conference season.
Brookings-Harbor 21, Lakeview 20: The Bruins edged the visiting Honkers to improve to 3-1 before entering league play next week.