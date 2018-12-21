North Bend’s girls basketball team pulled out a dramatic double-overtime win at Thurston on Thursday, beating the host Colts 46-45 for the Bulldogs’ second straight Midwestern League win.
Makoa Matthews hit a jumper with eight seconds left in regulation to force overtime and a 3-pointer with 11 seconds to go in the extra session to force a second overtime while scoring a team-best 17 points.
Haley Snelgrove added the go-ahead basket with 23 seconds to go in double overtime and added a free throw for a three-point lead.
The Colts got two free throws by Harmony Stevens in the final 10 seconds and then forced a turnover, but missed a jumper at the buzzer, leaving North Bend with the win.
Randee Cunningham added 12 points for North Bend, including a three-point play in the final minute of regulation to help North Bend rally to force overtime.
The Bulldogs trailed by nine early in the second half before rallying for the win.
Megan Miller had a game-high 21 points and Quealey Carpenter added 10 for Thurston.
Matthews made four 3-pointers, but was equally valuable when the Bulldogs didn’t have the ball, coach Mike Forrester said.
“She does a great job putting pressure on the ball and making life uncomfortable for the player,” he said.
North Bend managed to win despite Thurston having a big advantage in rebounding.
“They just killed us on the offensive boards,” Forrester said. “What’s exciting is we have a lot of room to get better.”
COQUILLE 68, SHERIDAN 28: The Red Devils coasted to the win in the opening round of the Jefferson tournament.
Morgan Baird scored 16 points, Saige Gallino 12 and Mia Ruiz 10 as the Red Devils stayed perfect on the season and beat the Spartans for the second time this season.
Onahzay Pacheco hit a trio of 3-pointers to lead Sheridan with nine points.
Boys
THURSTON 77, NORTH BEND 45: The defending Class 5A champion Colts beat the visiting Bulldogs to bounce back from a loss to Churchill earlier in the week.
Jayden Frank scored 25 points to lead North Bend and Gracen Porter added nine.
But the Bulldogs trailed 20-11 through one quarter and Thurston stretched its advantage from there.
Isaac Lange and Mason Miller had 19 points each for Thurston and Dejean Alonzo had 15.
SHERIDAN 67, COQUILLE 54: Cort McKinley scored 17 points and Ean Smith added 16, but the Red Devils were unable to hand Sheridan its first loss of the season at the Jefferson tournament.
Coquille was hurt by its foul shooting. The Red Devils made 20 free throws, but missed 18.
Joey Daniel had a trio of first-quarter 3-pointers on the way to 19 points for the Spartans and DeEldon Paulk added 16. The Spartans made 23 of 35 free throws.
Sheridan, which also beat Coquille in the Red Devils’ Winter Lake Classic, improved to 11-0. Coquille fell to 4-5, with unbeaten teams accounting for four of the five losses.