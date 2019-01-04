Marshfield’s girls basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season by dominating Klamath Union 70-24 in the Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover at Klamath Falls.
The Pirates scored just 31 points in their loss to North Marion on Wednesday, but had 27 in the first quarter Friday and finished the game with five players in double figures.
Gracie Brugnoli led the way with 16 points, while Hailey Browning added 12, Alex Locati and Kaylin Dea 11 each and Tess Garrett 10.
The Pirates face Hidden Valley on Saturday in the second game of the crossover. Marshfield beat the Mustangs 52-30 back on Dec. 8.
PACIFIC 60, RIDDLE 49: The Pirates opened play in the Class A Skyline League with a road win over the Irish, building a 53-33 lead through three quarters.
Kaiya Gourneau had 21 points, Madi Hall 13 and Natalie Vincent 9 for the Pirates.
Kataraina Schartner had 21 and Katie Langdon 16 for Riddle.
Pacific coach Bob Lemerande said the Pirates will need to play better as the league season continues, starting with a home game against Camas Valley on Saturday.
“It was a sloppy game,” he said. “We will need more consistency on defense going forward.”
BOYS
MARSHFIELD 63, MAZAMA 46: The Pirates pulled away from the Vikings on the opening day of the Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover at Cottage Grove.
“We played a really good second half,” Marshfield coach Doug Miles said. “Mazama is a good team and we did a lot of good things. We just have to figure out a way to get off to a better start.”
Marshfield trailed 9-6 after the first quarter and didn’t take the lead until scoring the final six points of the first half. But they outscored the Vikings 43-29 after halftime.
Jordy Miles, who continues to play with a broken hand, led the Pirates with 16 points, all in the second half, and freshman Mason Ainsworth had what Doug Miles described as his best all-around offensive game while adding 14. Grant Webster had 10 and Cory Stover eight.
Javon Hall had 16 and Cole Brosterhous 14 for Mazama.
Marshfield plays Henley, which edged Marist 62-59 Friday, on the second day of the crossover Saturday.
“I think we’re getting close to playing a really good basketball game,” Doug Miles said. “I hope it’s tomorrow.”
RIDDLE 79, PACIFIC 23: The Pirates came up short on the road during their Skyline League opener.
Pacific already was without one starter and lost another to injury.
“We actually played pretty well,” Pacific coach Ben Stallard said. “We made them take off the press and got them in foul trouble.”
But it didn’t matter when Pacific started turning the ball over.
Nate Hopkins had 18 points and Drake Borschowa, Mario Gianotti and Colby Greer all had 12 for Riddle, which stayed perfect on the season.
Colton Morrill-Keeler led the Pirates with 10 points.