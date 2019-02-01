Marshfield’s boys overcame a late comeback by Junction City to edge the host Tigers in overtime and keep their Sky-Em League record perfect on Friday.
“It was a good road win,” Marshfield coach Doug Miles said after the 58-53 victory. “Tough place to play.”
Grant Woolsey scored 17 points to lead the Pirates and Grant Webster added 12. Both came up with key plays in the extra session.
Woolsey hit a 3-pointer to open overtime and two free throws with 27 seconds to go to clinch the win.
Webster, meanwhile, hit two free throws to tie the game midway through overtime after five straight points by Junction City and then rebounded a missed free throw by Jordy Miles after Miles put the Pirates up with 1:31 to go by hitting the first of two foul shots. Webster scored on a drive to the hoop with 48 seconds to go to extend the lead to three points.
Mason Ainsworth and Jacob Carpenter scored 10 points each and Cory Stover had eight points for the Pirates.
Maxx Thielman had 12 points for the Tigers.
Marshfield hosts Cottage Grove on Tuesday in the Pirates’ final home game of the regular season.
COQUILLE 74, REEDSPORT 53: The Red Devils outscored the visiting Brave 41-22 in the middle two quarters to bounce back from their Tuesday loss at Toledo.
Coquille improved to 7-2 in league play and has a two-game lead over Gold Beach in the loss column in the race for the second and final guaranteed Class 2A playoff spot for the Sunset Conference. The Red Devils can clinch that spot with a win at Gold Beach on Tuesday.
Jeremy Kistner had 23 points, Hayden Davis 18, Ean Smith 14 and Cort McKinley nine in the win.
Javier Analco had 15 points, Michael Stanley 11 and Dallas McGill nine for Reedsport.
MYRTLE POINT 44, BANDON 42: The Bobcats outscored the Tigers 15-5 in the fourth quarter to rally for the road victory.
Jose Medina scored 16 points and Luke Nicholson and Gabe Swan added 11 each in the win for the Bobcats, who swept the two league games from the Tigers, their only two league wins.
Matt Yarbor had 12 points and Braydon Freitag nine for the Tigers, who fell to 4-5.
GOLD BEACH 58, WALDPORT 57: The Panthers tipped the host Irish for their fourth straight win after opening league play with four losses.
Girls Basketball
MARSHFIELD 56, JUNCTION CITY 44: The Pirates stayed perfect in the Sky-Em League by dominating the second quarter after the host Tigers led 16-14 through eight minutes.
Tess Garrett had 20 points and Hailey Browning nine for the Pirates, who are 6-0 in league play.
They outscored the Tigers 19-11 in the second quarter and 13-9 in the third.
Fallon Hanson had 26 points to lead the Tigers.
MYRTLE POINT 34, BANDON 33, OT: The Bobcats edged the host Tigers when a last-gasp shot by the Tigers came after the overtime buzzer.
Maddi Reynolds had 11 points and Sierra Smith nine for the Bobcats, who led 24-17 before Bandon rallied in the fourth to force the extra session.
Kennedy Turner scored 12 points to lead Bandon and Nikki Lakey added eight. Lakey hit a shot just after the buzzer.
“A slow first half got us in a hole and we struggled to make free throws, but the girls kept battling and playing hard,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said.
“They fought all the way until the very end and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
COQUILLE 72, REEDSPORT 20: The Red Devils limited the visiting Brave to six or fewer points in every quarter and had nine players score five or more points in their home win.
“We moved the ball very well and played team ball,” Coquille coach Tim GeDeros said.
Drew Wilson had 14 points, Abbey Dieu 10 and Carlee GeDeros, Halle Layton, Mia Ruiz and Maya Salazar eight each in the win, which kept the Red Devils perfect in league play at 9-0 as they close in on the Sunset Conference title.
Jenna Corcoran and Mariyah Lumpkin-Harp had five points each for Reedsport.
WALDPORT 52, GOLD BEACH 28: The Irish kept their spot in third place in the league standings at 5-3 behind Coquille and Toledo (6-2) by beating the Panthers.
Girls Wrestling
SOUTHERN OREGON STATE QUALIFIER: Reedsport’s Yesenia Velazquez and Myrtle Point’s Jordan Blanton both reached the semifinals in their weight classes at the Southern Oregon State Qualifier tournament at Thurston High School on Friday.
Only the top two wrestlers in each weight class will advance to the state tournament.
Velazquez, wrestling at 120 pounds, had a pair of pins Friday, over Sutherlin’s Aysiah Candelaria and Philmath’s Rio Jensen, to set up a semifinal match against top seed Charli Stewart of Bend.
Blanton, Myrtle Point’s only girl, had a first-round bye and beat No. 2 seed Zoey Smalley of Douglas in the quarterfinals at 170 pounds. She faces No. 3 seed Loryn Edmunds of Oakridge in the semifinals.
Reedsport’s Divinity Farris lost her opening match but came back with a pair of consolation wins, the second against North Bend’s Madalyn Hampel, to stay alive in the tournament. If Farris finishes third and hasn’t wrestled the runner-up, she will have a chance to wrestle back for a spot at state.
Hampel and North Bend teammate Molly Picatti, who also wrestled at 125 pounds, both were eliminated Friday.
Brookings-Harbor’s Alexandra Contreras was in the semifinals at 140 pounds after two wins Friday.
Siuslaw’s Bailey Overton (115 pounds), Hayden Muller (130) and Kinga Bugajska (140) all were still alive in the consolation brackets after Friday’s matches. Adrianna Edwards (130 pounds) was eliminated.
The southern qualifier has girls from 54 different schools. Thurston, which has 15 different girls, led after Friday’s matches with 74.5 points. Sweet Home (nine girls) had 64 points and Bend (eight) had 55.