Churchill spoiled the North Bend girls basketball team’s return to the Midwestern League on Friday night in Eugene, beating the Bulldogs 62-30.
The Lancers’ press overcame a solid start by the Bulldogs and helped Churchill pull away in the second quarter.
Randee Cunningham had seven points to lead North Bend. Makoa Matthews and Adrianna Frank each hit 3s and had five points.
“We got tired and they took advantage,” Bulldogs coach Mike Forrester said. “They hit a lot of 3s in the first half.”
Danika Starr had 19 points to lead the Lancers.
COQUILLE 67, ST. MARY'S 51: Morgain Baird scored 34 points, Abby Dieu added 12 and Drew Wilson had 10 points in a nonleague win for the Red Devils in Coquille on Friday.
Ibixica Alvarez and Olivia Lippert led St. Mary’s with 14 points and Emma Bennion added 13 points for the Crusaders.
Coquille outscored St. Mary's every quarter to pull away for the win and Baird had a huge night against the smaller Crusaders.
"They were all guards who could all shoot from distance and we did a very good job of closing out and helping on defense," Coquille coach Tim GeDeros said.
BANDON 66, RIDDLE 17: The Tigers got an easy win over the visiting Irish.
“It was a good win for us,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said. “We needed that after the last few games. We shared the ball well and did some good things tonight.”
Nikki Lakey had 21 points and Kylie Lakey and Naomi Martin added nine each for Bandon.
Katarina Schartner had 12 for the Irish.
“Everyone who played contributed and it was a good team win,” Sammons said. “The girls are excited and having fun and we are ready to keep working hard and getting better.”
HENLEY JV 55, PACIFIC 25: The Pirates battled with the speedy Hornets until midway through the third quarter at the Hosanna Christian tournament.
Pacific kept the game close for a while but Henley outscored the Pirates 18-2 in the fourth.
“We got within six in the middle of the third quarter,” Pacific coach Bob Lemerande said. “Then we lost our complete composure and missed our assignments.
“They were fast and had some nice athletes. It was definitely a learning experience for us.”
Sierra White had 10 points and Natalie Vincent eight for Pacific. Hanna Badker had 21 for the Hornets.
BOYS
RIDDLE 76, BANDON 50: Bandon kept it close for a quarter, but the Irish had at least 20 points in each of the last three to pull away.
Nate Hopkins had 26 points, Dylan McFadden 12 and Drake Borshwa, Mario Gianotti, Colby Greer and Cameron McMichael nine each for the Irish.
Matt Yarbor had 20 points for Bandon.
TRINITY LUTHERAN 65, PACIFIC 41: The Pirates fell in the opening round of the Hosanna Christian tournament.
Trinity Lutheran used a 29-point third quarter to stretch the advantage.
Colton Morrill-Keeler had 17 points and Sean White 12 for Pacific.
“We are all sorts of out of rhythm,” Pacific coach Ben Stallard said. “We have no flow on offense and are struggling in all facets.”
Scooty Gilbert had 21 and Matt Eidler 16 for Trinity Lutheran.