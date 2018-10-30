COOS BAY — Fresh off a light bye week, the No. 4 Marshfield Pirates are ready to see a color other than their purple and gold on the football field.
The Pirates will get their wish, hosting the green and white of North Marion as the No. 13 Huskies visit Pete Susick Stadium for the first round of the Class 4A playoffs Friday.
“I think everybody’s eager to have a game,” Marshfield coach John Lemmons said. “They’re eager to see a different look and get back and play at home. Feels like we haven’t played at home in a while.”
Marshfield was coming off a physical and emotional win over Marist Catholic for its first Sky-Em League title, and got the bye week at a perfect time.
It allowed the Pirates to recover both physically and mentally, and take in a playoff volleyball game to boot, while focusing internally on things they can improve on.
It’s the second straight year that Marshfield has had a bye week at this point in the season. Last year the Pirates got all the way to the state championship game.
“Honestly, it kind of feels like the regular season ‘cause we just did this last year,” senior center Gannon Holland said. “It honestly feels like this is what we’re supposed to do. It hasn’t quite hit yet that if we lose this game we’re out. It just feels like a normal game.”
This week, though, Marshfield is going to have to think a fair amount about North Marion.
The Huskies, who overcame an 0-4 start to their league schedule with a win over Woodburn in the regular-season finale and a narrow play-in round win over Molalla, are unusual and unique on both sides of the ball.
North Marion's double-wing offense was the norm in football at one point, but is now a somewhat rarity.
What makes the offense difficult to play against, though, is the precision with which the plays are executed. The simple dive plays to the back in a three-point stance lead to counters and sweeps that play off the same action. The backs are running hard even when the play isn’t to them, and fake catching or holding the ball to draw attention away from where the ball actually is. It’s not unusual for a good double-wing team to fake out even an officiating crew because of the misdirection and precision.
Of North Marion’s 25 players eligible to carry the ball — numbers 1-49 — just seven are sophomores or below, meaning the juniors and seniors have been running the system for several years.
“It’s kind of a blessing playing a team like that,” Lemmons said. “Because if we win — when we win — we think we’ll play Mazama next week and it’s not the same type of offense, but it’s real similar. Wishbone, fullbacks get the ball predominately. It’ll kind of prepare (us) for two real similar kinds of offenses.”
Defensively, North Marion is straight up unique.
The Huskies will bring at least six players every play, attempting to disrupt offenses by breaking the timing of passing plays or eating up blockers on running plays.
And North Marion has had success with the scheme. The Huskies have allowed 28-plus points three times and 30-plus points just twice.
Marshfield’s offense relies on timing in its edge runs and its quick-hitter passing plays, so the amount of pressure North Marion will bring will be something to watch on Friday.
“It’s like normal: just be disciplined, take care of the ball,” Holland said. “Especially this week. Vary the snap count, but that goes along with being disciplined. Gotta know the snap count. Gotta know where the ball is going. And I feel like if we do that and get bodies on people, we’ll be fine.”
Marshfield and North Marion kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday night. Admission will be $8 for adults and $5 for students.