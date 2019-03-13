North Bend’s Jadyn Frank was named to the Midwestern League’s first team for basketball in voting by the league’s coaches.
North Bend’s Haley Snelgrove was on the second team for girls and Hayden Markel was honorable mention.
Churchill’s Silas Bennion was the player of the year for the boys and Churchill’s Kelly Bokn and Willamette’s Chad Carpenter shared the coaching honor.
Springfield’s Rebecca Durbin was the girls player of the year.
The complete all-league teams are in today’s Scoreboard section.