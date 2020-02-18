COOS BAY — It appeared to be a monumental six-point deficit.
With points hard to come by for the Marshfield girls — the Pirates scored four points in both the first and third quarters — the team trailed Elmira 22-16 entering the fourth quarter. Needing a win to advance to the league playoffs, the Pirates flipped the switch in the final period and outscored Elmira 16-4 on the way to a 32-26 victory.
Marshfield's Kaylin Dea looks for an inbound pass Tuesday during a game against Elmira at Marshfield High School.
“I think we just knew that we needed to win this no matter what and that if we didn’t we would kind of be screwed,” said senior Karina Skurk, playing her final game at the Pirate Palace.
Marshfield finished fourth in the final league standings and visits third-place Junction City on Friday, hoping to extend its season.
Getting Marshfield on track was Kiana Holley, who went three-of-three from the field to start the quarter with a quick seven points to give the Pirates a 23-22 lead. The Falcons answered with back-to-back buckets before going scoreless for the final four minutes of the game.
“We changed our defense a little bit and talked about some things that they were hurting us on rotation wise and got some key stops,” said Marshfield head coach Bruce Bryant. “We needed key stops was the big thing. The Doerr girl kept going to the basket and we had to keep cutting that off and get help defense.”
Paige Doerr, a freshman for the Falcons, finished with five points on two-of-16 shooting. Doerr scored 17 points in the first meeting between the teams.
Marshfield's Kaylin Dea cut through a crowd of defenders down low for a lay-up to tie the game at 26 points with 3:12 to play. Neither team hit a field goal the rest of the way and to close the game the Pirates turned to free throw shooting.
“That’s been our Achilles heel,” said Bryant.
But on Tuesday night Marshfield made 12 of 18 free throws including six straight to close the game. And helping close out the game was the senior Skurk.
“In the games I don’t shoot that much and so free throws is one way I can get free points. So it’s definitely something I can focus on and I knew that we needed them and so I knocked them down,” said Skurk who hit four straight free throws in the final minutes of the game.
Marshfield's Katelyn Miles fires a pass Tuesday during a game against Elmira at Marshfield High School.
Hitting seven free throws throughout the night was Dea, who finished with a game-high 13 points. Holley added nine for the Pirates, Skurk had four and Kate Miles and Charlie Dea both had three.
Elmira’s Ashley Feltz had seven points while Cheyanne White and Megan Porter both finished with six.
After the first quarter of the game was tied at 4-4, Kaylin Dea was able to get to the rim throughout the second quarter as she scored five of her points to help give Marshfield a 12-11 lead at the break.
The Falcons dominated the boards in the third quarter, propelling Elmira to an 11-point quarter and a cushion heading into the fourth when Marshfield was able to answer.
“We just started to play a little bit harder and started to play a little more aggressive, got off the ball and got more rebounds, hustled for loose balls and got some shots in the paint,” said Bryant. “And you know, when we got our free throws, we made our free throws.”
Now, for the fourth time on the season, Marshfield will face Junction City. The Pirates lost to the Tigers in all three previous contests.
“Hopefully they’ll overlook us. We can only control what we can control but fourth place is better than fifth,” said Bryant on the extended season.
This time the teams will meet in the league tournament on Friday at Junction City. The winner will play at Marist Catholic on Saturday with a spot in the state playoffs on the line.