COOS BAY — It was easy to underestimate the Portland Community College women’s basketball team. The Panthers’ only win on the season was in November, the head coach didn’t make the trip due to illness and, most crucially, Portland had five players suited up on Saturday against Southwestern Oregon Community.
While the convincing win eventually came for the Lakers in a 70-52 final score, SWOCC had to overcome sloppy play, turnovers and spotty shooting through the first three quarters of the game before running away with the contest in the fourth.
“That was my biggest fear, they’re only showing up with five, we’re not going to take it seriously. And at times we did, at times we didn’t,” said SWOCC head coach Jeff Johnson.
“But we kept grinding away and then we had those couple nice runs in the fourth quarter that kind of put the game away from there. Ideally we have those runs a lot early and all game long but you’re going to have games where you’re going to just have to grind out a win and we did that.”
Making sure that the Lakers were able to close the contest was Kealani Neves, who scored 20 points in the second half — including the first 13 SWOCC points in the third quarter — and finished with a game-high 27.
“I think it got in our heads in the beginning. It was kind of close and it just shows that you can never relax, ever,” said Neves.
Portland, a team that gets outscored by 30 points per game on average, put together a late first-half run that cut into SWOCC’s lead. The Lakers held a 25-21 lead at the break.
“Coach came in the locker room at halftime and kind of just let us know that we had to pick it up. And so it kind of just snapped for me,” said Neves. “We just told everyone, pick it up. We know we’re relaxing way too much, just play our game.”
With Neves doing it all for SWOCC, Portland’s India Gultry continued to answer. Gultry had 18 second-half points to finish with 25 to go with 10 rebounds.
“She’s just aggressive. From the start she’s always working hard and kind of carrying the team because there’s not a lot of people. She’s kind of the leader right now,” said assistant coach Bobbi Westendorf, who was filling in for Anthony Steward as head coach for the night.
Gultry completed a three-point play to start the fourth quarter and had the Panthers down 46-41. And that’s when the SWOCC run that had not quite came to fruition finally took off.
“I keep preaching to them, it’s the next play, next play. And finally in the fourth quarter they were on to the next play a lot more often,” said Johnson.
It again started with a Neves bucket but then the scoring spread out as the Lakers put together a 19-4 run.
“Not only can (Neves) score the ball multiple ways, but she’ll bring it defensively as well. I mean, she got some easy transition baskets because of her defense,” said Johnson. “I think that’s what really got her going and got everyone else going. Now we’ve seen the ball go in a couple times, got a couple of easy ones.”
Shots were falling across the board and, especially, from 3-point range. Entering the final period the Lakers were four-of-17 from deep and in the fourth quarter SWOCC went four-of-eight as a team from 3-point range.
The Lakers also had a presence down low in Jill Thalman, who finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Taylor Morris added 11 points while Jasey Ramelow had 10.
While able to turn the game around late, early on the pieces weren’t fitting together for SWOCC. The Lakers had 10 first-half turnovers and 19 for the game. The team was also unable to take advantage of outrebounding the Panthers by 10 in the first half.
The Lakers now have two games left on the schedule with undefeated Umpqua at home on Wednesday before travelling to Chemeketa on Saturday.
“We just want some wins,” said Neves. “That’s it. I would love some wins.”