BANDON — The U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship was narrowed to eight pairs Tuesday morning in a series of mostly tightly contested matches, including four that were decided on the 18th hole or later.
The quarterfinals were being held Tuesday afternoon, with the semifinals and championship matches slated for Wednesday on the Old Macdonald course at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
The higher seed won five of the eight morning matches, but almost all of the winning sides — four-ball lingo for teams — trailed at some point in their matches.
Two matches did not make it as far as the 16th hole. Bobby Leopold and Tyler Cooke beat former NFL player Kyle Williams and his partner, Gregory Berthelot, 5 and 3. Leopold and Cooke went in front 2-up with a birdie on the ninth hole and ended the match early with birdies on three of the final four holes, including the clincher on the par-5 15th.
And Troy Vannucci and Vince Kwon, who didn’t win their first-round match until the 18th hole, beat John Faulk and Matt Nicholas 5 and 3 after trailing by a hole twice early in the match. They birdied six of the final 10 holes.
Vannucci and Kwon were one of the three sides that shared medalist honors. The only other one still alive Tuesday also advanced to the quarterfinals, but they needed 20 holes to do it.
Matthew McCarty and Derek Ackerman beat Cullen Brasfield and Tyler Moore when McCarty hit his tee shot close to the pin on the par-3 second hole, the 20th of the match, and Brasfield and Moore both missed the green and couldn’t get up and down.
Both sides birdied the 18th hole to send the match into overtime.
Among the other matches ending on the 18th hole, Logan Shuping and Blake Taylor topped Andrew Noto and James Fuselier 1-up, capping a rally in which they birdied the final three holes. Taylor hit a pitching wedge from 161 yards to six feet on the 18th hole to clinch a match in which the teams only halved five holes.
Devon Hopkins and Matt Kleinrock also won on the 18th, beating brothers Hunter and Ryder Epson when Ryder Epson’s birdie putt that would have extended the match slid past the hole. Ryder had chipped in for eagle on the 15th hole to square the match and Kleinrock followed with a birdie on the 16th. The two teams halved the 17th with birdies, setting up the final hole.
And Matt Parziale and Herbie Aikens beat Derek Busby and Stewart Hagestad 1-up when Parziale rolled in a short birdie putt on 18. Parziale won the 2017 U.S. Mid-Amateur a year after Hagestad won that event.
In the other two matches Tuesday morning, Taylor Wood and Andrew Medley battled back after being 3-down through eight holes to beat Jason Anthony and Randy Hagg 2 and 1 and Todd Mitchell and Scott Harvey toped Brandon Cigna and Ben Warmquist 2 and 1 after jumping out to an early 3-up lead.