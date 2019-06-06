Former Southwestern Oregon Community College pitcher Dylan Pearce was selected as part of the Major League Baseball draft on Wednesday.
Pearce, who played two years for the Lakers before finishing up the past two seasons at Oregon State University, was picked in the 31st round by the St. Louis Cardinals.
“I’m blessed to be given this opportunity,” Pearce said in a text message Wednesday evening. “It is a lifelong dream of mine and I am thankful to the Cardinals for giving me this opportunity.”
Pearce, who was a key pitcher on Oregon State’s national champion team last year and on the team that finished third in the Pac-12 this year, was one of seven Oregon State players selected over the three days of the draft.
Adley Rutschman was the top pick to the Orioles and shortstop Beau Philip was picked in the second round Monday.
Oregon and Oregon State each had one player selected on Tuesday, the second day of the draft, each in the third round.
Kansas City took Oregon State pitcher Grant Gambrell with the second pick of the day Tuesday, the 80th selection overall.
Then Minnesota picked Oregon shortstop Spencer Steer with the 90th selection.
On the final day, Oregon State’s Brandon Eisert was drafted in the 18th round by the Toronto Blue Jays and fellow pitcher Bryce Fehmel was drafted in the 21st round by the San Francisco Giants. Outfielder Tyler Malone was picked by the San Diego Padres in the 27th round.
Oregon catcher Jacob Goldfarb was taken in the 24th round by the Chicago White Sox. Oregon outfielder Jonny Deluca was picked by the Dodgers in the 25th round. Pitcher Kenyon Yovan was taken in the 27th round by the Angels. Arizona selected pitcher James Acuna in the 29th round.
Lakers' sophomore Dylan Pearce pitches to the Lane Community College Titans during the double header in 2017.
Western Oregon catcher Jared McDonald was drafted by Oakland in the 19th round. Teammate Alex Roth, a pitcher, was drafted in the 21st round by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pitcher Austin Crowson went in the 39th round to the Phillies. A fourth player for the Wolves, Koty Fallon, was taken in the 40th round by the Padres.
South Salem High School pitcher Ryan Brown was taken in the 26th round by the New York Yankees.