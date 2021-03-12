COOS BAY — Piper Engler was a standout swimmer for Southwestern Oregon Community College. Fortunately for coach Sandra Bullock, she’s equally impressive as an assistant coach.
“She’s absolutely amazing,” Bullock said. “I am so thankful.
“It has lifted a huge weight off my shoulders. I have someone who believes in the culture (of the program). We are like-minded.”
In this year, when the men’s and women’s teams can’t practice at the same time because of COVID-19 restrictions, Bullock having an assistant was more important.
“When Piper showed up in October, it was an incredible blessing to me,” Bullock said. “That helped me be a blessing to others.”
Engler considered herself called to come to Coos Bay.
She had been living in Lebanon, where she has a house with her brother Wyatt, another former SWOCC swimmer.
Wyatt and his wife Marilyn, another ex-Laker, have a young daughter and Engler was helping as babysitter.
“It all fell into place,” Engler said. “My niece got into day care. I was assistant coach for the club team in Lebanon, but the pool closed down and I couldn’t do that.”
Engler also needed a place to stay in Coos Bay and found that as well — she is staying with the same family Marilyn stayed with when she was a swimmer for the Lakers.
Bullock couldn’t wait to get Engler in Coos Bay. Engler helped coach at some of the meets in the Willamette Valley last year.
“I invited her many times,” Bullock said. “She was such a big help last year. I knew in the middle of COVID I needed someone here.”
It helped that Engler wanted to coach, too.
“I think I was called to be here,” she said. “It would have been incredibly easy to stay (in Lebanon).
“I just felt that I needed to make an impact in people’s lives. I really enjoyed working with coach last year.”
Now the two coaches share duties leading the Lakers, each bringing their own strenghts to the team.
“We balance each other out,” Engler said. “I have the experience of having been an athlete under coach and coaching alongside her.”
“She helps me keep perspective,” Bullock said. “It’s great.”