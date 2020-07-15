GRANTS PASS — A former North Bend baseball standout was killed in a logging accident in Josephine County on Monday.
Cody Anderson, who graduated from the high school in 2012, was killed when he was struck by a rolling log, authorities said.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area around 11 a.m. Monday in a remote area above West Pickett Creek.
Anderson “had been struck by a rolling log which he was cutting with a chainsaw,” a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office press release said.
Another report, from Rural Metro Fire, said Anderson, who was working as a choker setter with a logging operation, got pinned under a log about 250 yards below the landing.
The logging crew, Rural Metro Fire, AMR Ambulance EMTs and the Sheriff’s Office recovered his body.
Anderson pitched for the Bulldogs in the early part of the decade, including pitching a no-hitter to beat Douglas and clinch a spot in the postseason in 2012.
Anderson was a first-team all-league pick for the Bulldogs that year.
North Bend baseball coach Brad Horning said Anderson had been living in the Rogue Valley and described his death as “tragic.”
Horning said Anderson also competed in welding competitions in high school and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He remembered Anderson being a stellar pitcher and all-around player.
“He was ‘The guy’ on the mound,” Horning said, adding that Anderson was “skilled at first and physical with the bat.”
Anderson also struck out a lot of batters, including 11 in that postseason-clinching game his senior year. The southpaw did most of his work with his fastball, Horning recalled.
“He was not afraid to challenge hitters,” he said.