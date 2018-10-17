COOS BAY — In the mid-2000s, Oregon State University welcomed back past volleyball teams in an alumni night and had some participants write a bit about themselves and their teams and speak to the crowd between sets.
One of those speakers was Mary Paczesniak, a Marshfield graduate and member of the first two OSU volleyball teams to play in a national tournament, the DGWS (Division of Girls and Women’s Sports) Nationals of 1969-70 and 1970-71. After speaking, she got back to her seat and opened the program, expecting to see her teams listed in the columns with their record and coach.
It wasn’t there. It listed the first season as 1976, the first year of sanctioned NCAA volleyball under Title IX. Her friend leaned over and observed that wasn’t Mary just out there?
“So then I went on a crusade to get them to accurately document the early history of volleyball,” Paczesniak said. “That’s all I wanted to do: accurately document it. I’m not asking for anything that isn’t true.”
Finally, decades after waiting for even a letter, those DGWS teams are getting the recognition they deserve.
Alongside head coach Sally Hunter, the first two OSU volleyball teams to compete for a national championship are being inducted into the Oregon State athletics Hall of Fame during Saturday’s football game against California.
The original idea was to induct Cherry Blaine, a standout three-sport athlete who was an upperclassmen during the two seasons and someone that Paczesniak looked up to. Her brother noticed that Oregon State’s athletic hall of fame was noticeably devoid of women, and asked Paczesniak if she would nominate his sister. That lead to Hunter joining the conversation, then the teams as a whole.
“I work hard to recognize people and bring recognition to people that earned it and deserve it and don’t have it,” Paczesniak said.
At Marshfield, that has included honoring past standout female athletes in a corner of Pirate Palace.
In those days, there wasn’t a Pac-12. There wasn’t a league schedule and a non-league schedule. It was all regional. Oregon State played a schedule with the University of Oregon, the Oregon College of Education, which eventually became Western Oregon University, Portland State, Washington State, the University of Washington, etc.
The coach, too, was a challenge to hold down. Women’s coaches then were faculty members who were asked if they wanted to coach gymnastics or volleyball or whatever, with the compensation being one fewer class to teach. Hardly the greatest recruiting pitch.
In addition, the seasons were almost the entire school year. The regular season began in the fall, like it is now, but the first DGWS tournament was in April, and the second in February.
“We played all year,” Paczesniak said. “We were practicing. We didn’t compete all through winter but we were practicing.”
Getting a handful of players from volleyball-mad Southern California, Oregon State went 21-0 in the regular season of 1969-70, beating Washington State in straight sets for the Pacific Northwest Championship and earning a trip to the first-ever DGWS tournament.
The Beavers lost just seven sets all season and lost just one at the Pacific Northwest Championship.
Those tournaments weren’t straight bracket play. Teams would be placed in pools and play a round robin, then would advance from there to a bracket. Oregon State advanced into the bracket in 1969-70 but no further, claiming a Sweet 16 berth but no more.
The gulf between men’s and women’s sports pre-Title IX was large and well-documented.
The volleyball team didn’t have access to Gill Coliseum, which was exclusively used by the men, and were relegated to the women’s building. The net was set up long-ways across the floor with one team having to serve from under a balcony.
Oregon State didn’t provide uniforms, either. The earliest volleyball teams wore PE clothing with felt numbers stitched onto them. They borrowed ill-fitting warm-ups from the gymnastics team and had to spend the two months in 1970-71 between the Northwest Championship tournament and the DGWS nationals fundraising after the university refused to provide any funds for travel and housing, claiming the Beavers weren’t “outstanding,” despite qualifying for the second straight DGWS national tournament in just the team's second year of existence.
They did halftime exhibitions at Oregon State and, in the first season of the Portland Trail Blazers in 1970-71, offered to come and do a halftime exhibition there at the Memorial Coliseum. The Blazers, in turn, offered $200 if they would play in their uniforms, but $500 if they played in bikinis. They respectfully declined and went back to selling See’s suckers instead. They also cleaned the football stadium, then known as Parker Stadium, after the spring game and received $200 for their trouble.
In 1971-72, Oregon State returned all but one player, Blaine, and they expected not necessarily an undefeated season, but expected to be good and get back to the DGWS tournament.
Relative to the previous season, the Beavers scuffled through the regular season, though, taking a 14-4 mark into the Northwest Championship, where they got hot and went 7-1, the only loss coming to the hated Ducks in straight sets in the final.
“We weren’t exactly clicking,” Paczesniak said. “We were 17-5 in the regular season. We weren’t 21-0. We should’ve been better. We were good, but we weren’t as good as the season before. I don’t know what that was. That’s what I remember thinking, ‘We’re not as good as we should be.’”
This is why the university didn’t think the Beavers were “outstanding.” They didn’t even win their regional tournament, so how could they be outstanding? Never mind that the Oregon State football program was the doormat in the NCAA-sanctioned Pac 8 at the time and had fully-scholarshipped athletes and trips paid for.
So the Beavers got down to fundraising and got their number. A couple players from the B team showed up at every fundraising event and got a spot at the bench at nationals in a show of good faith by both coach Hunter and the two B-team players knowing they weren’t fundraising for their group but the one above them.
At the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Oregon State filled out its roster with two extra players and was assured that was fine.
Then they started playing their best volleyball of the season, going 5-1 in pool play to qualify for the Elite 8, just a handful of wins away from a national championship.
Then disaster struck.
Those two B-team players who did everything asked of them, most of which was ultimately unnecessary but certainly welcome, weren’t on the A-team roster when Hunter submitted it before the season started. As a result, Oregon State was disqualified for have an incorrect roster. The same thing happened to UCLA, who won Oregon State’s pool.
Oregon State never went back to a national tournament with Paczesniak around.
“We were playing great,” Paczesniak said, “until they stabbed us in the heart.”
Saturday won’t be the only event on the schedule for those historic volleyball teams.
Current Beavers coach Terry Liskevych reached out and invited them to the team dinner at the Corvallis Country Club on Sunday.
Perhaps Oregon State wouldn't have a volleyball team if those early Beavers teams hadn’t advanced to those DGWS tournaments. It’s difficult to say that Hunter and Co. are responsible for the existence of the current program under former national team coach Liskevych.
But by inviting those teams, outside of the official university activities and acknowledgments, it suggests an understanding within the program of the importance of the precursor.
Now, the volleyball players receive scholarships, and uniforms and warmups. They play in Gill Coliseum and their coach gets his salary in paid money, not in time off. Things have changed so much that current players have zero idea of the hurdles women had to jump 40 years ago simply because they wanted to compete.
“Other schools have similar stories,” Paczesniak said. “This is Oregon State’s story.”