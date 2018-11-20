COOS BAY — With Travis Wittlake Jr. graduated, his father, Travis Wittlake Sr., decided to step down as Marshfield wrestling coach, creating an opening.
In came former Southwestern Oregon Community College wrestler Tyler Strenke, a young and energetic coach who hopes to reenergize the Pirates wrestling program.
“I had known (Travis) Wittlake (Sr.) a little bit, and I got a job teaching actually up at Marshfield High School, and it worked out that I graduated when Wittlake was looking to step down,” Strenke said. “So yeah, I got to step right into that.”
Hailing from the small river town of Rainier, Strenke recently finished his master’s degree from the University of Oregon and is happy to be back in a smaller town after the handful of years spent in much larger Eugene.
Now, though, Strenke is tasked with guiding the Marshfield wrestling program that won’t have the state’s best 170-pounder and three other state champions from last year on the roster any longer.
“I’ve never met harder working kids,” Strenke said. “All the kids here are ready to show up and ready to bust their butt a lot.”
Only days after Marshfield finished its football season, there were 10 wrestlers at wrestling practice earlier this week.
Senior Aiden Adams, himself at his first wrestling practice after completing the football season, hopes Strenke being around the building and efforts of returning wrestlers can lure more guys into the room of a rather successful wrestling program.
“A lot of people that just came off football are probably taking a break from fall sports,” Adams said. “Just taking a break to let their body relax. But yeah, I think it’ll work.”
Strenke’s youth is an added boon for the Marshfield program that lost the four senior state champs from a year ago but returns one.
Not only can Strenke relate to the wrestlers personally, he can get in and demonstrate what he’s talking about in a way that makes it easy for everyone to understand.
It helps to reinforce the teaching more than just order can.
“He’s able to come in and drill with us and actually show us the moves at full speed because he’s young and he was in wrestling club at Oregon,” Adams said. “It’s just a good one-on-one ability that it’s nice to have.”
Even without those four state champs, Marshfield isn’t doubting itself.
The Pirates still have two-time champ Kody Koumentis, as well as state participant Adams.
“I feel like if we all keep grinding and keep doing what we do, and we all buy in to the process, we can come out top in the state, like we’ve been projected to do these last couple years,” Adams said. “I still feel like we have that chance.”