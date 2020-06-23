COQUILLE — Jess Thurman loved kids.
He made a career of educating and coaching them after his role as a successful football player for Coquille High School and Linfield College in the 1950s, with stints at Brookings, Winston and Glide.
It even prompted him to come out of retirement to coach the Red Devils for a stretch in the 1990s, after he had settled into life as a business owner.
“When (coach) John Van Burger left and went to Montana, there was no head coach,” John Christiansen recalled this week. “Nobody would do it.
“Ken Trathen talked (Jess) into coaching and then talked me into coaching with him.”
Christiansen, who was a teacher at the high school at the time, fondly remembered Thurman, who died Saturday.
“He truly liked kids,” Christiansen said.
Thurman had retired back to Coquille after his stints as a teacher and administrator in Douglas County, running a liquor store and restaurant in town. But he got right back into coaching, leading the Red Devils for several years and narrowly missing the state playoffs a few seasons.
“It was tough to get into the playoffs,” Christiansen said, adding the Red Devils were successful under Thurman.
And he had a good bond with his players.
“He would sit outside (the store) and talk to the kids,” Christiansen said, adding that Thurman also would feed the team dinner on game nights. “He thought it was important for the team to come down and have a decent meal.”
Christiansen didn’t know Thurman well before they started coaching together, but quickly grew to respect him as a head coach.
“He knew what he was doing,” Christiansen said.
That came decades after Thurman, himself, was a good athlete for Coquille and, somewhat remarkably, a successful player for Linfield College as well, after losing his left hand in an industrial accident during his junior year at Coquille.
Thurman played for legendary Coquille coach Spike Leslie — the high school field is named in his honor — and it was Leslie and Thurman’s teammates who gave him the belief he could still be a successful player after his accident.
“Without Spike Leslie, he wouldn’t have been able to continue,” Thurman’s daughter, Diana Lavender, recalled when Thurman was inducted into the Coquille Hall of Fame last fall. “Spike said, ‘Jess, it only takes one hand to center the ball.’”
Len Scolari, who graduated with Thurman in 1952, said Monday that the players weren’t about to let Thurman quit, either. Several of them went up to see him in the hospital a couple of days after the accident.
“He was crying and saying, ‘I won’t be able to play football,’” Scolari recalled. “I told him, ‘You’ve got all summer to practice snapping the ball.’ We weren’t going to let him off the hook.”
As a running back, Scolari depended some on Thurman’s blocking up front and said he was always a good blocker.
Scolari said Thurman had a strong senior season, earning all-district honors and helping the Red Devils make the playoffs, where they had to compete in the same division with the state’s biggest schools.
Coquille opened against University High School in Eugene on a muddy field in temperatures below freezing and won 20-6. Scolari, also the team’s kicker, remembered Thurman snapping the ball perfectly on the extra point attempts — the one Scolari missed was because the holder dropped the slippery and cold ball, he said.
Coquille lost the next week to Grants Pass, which also had beaten Marshfield in the first round of the playoffs, and Thurman went on to Linfield.
“He was a darn good player,” Scolari said. “He always had a positive attitude, especially after he lost his hand.
“He was good with everybody. Everybody liked him.”
Thurman was Linfield’s starting center his final three years and other players for the Wildcats recalled him as a great teammate.
“Jess was an equal,” recalled Linfield teammate John Prutsman in a 2015 story for Wildcatville, a blog mostly about Linfield football. “He really wasn’t handicapped, just inconvenienced.”
Prutsman noted that Thurman also played on the line or at linebacker on defense for Linfield and played intramural basketball, softball and volleyball, as well as golf.
Maybe his most memorable play for the Wildcats was a center eligible pass that Thurman caught from quarterback Ad Rutschman, who later coached Linfield.
“If you are going to throw a pass it is not normally going to a center and certainly not to a one handed guy,” Prutsman recalled.
Thurman almost scored on the play, too.
“Jess was not much for speed but great on determination,” Prutsman said. “He made it down to, I believe about the 10-yard line before he was tackled.”
Thurman enjoyed going back to Linfield and Christiansen will cherish a trip there in the 1990s.
“Ken Trathen came down with cancer,” he recalled. “He wanted one more trip to Linfield to watch a football game.”
As it turned out, both Linfield and Southern Oregon, that week’s opponent, had players from Coquille.
So Christiansen, Thurman and Trathen got in a pickup and drove to McMinnville, with Christiansen and Thurman providing play-by-play for Trathen, who couldn’t see anymore.
“We went up and had a wonderful time,” Christiansen said. “It was a highlight of knowing the old guys.”
Trathen died not long after that, but Thurman and Christiansen remained close.
“He loved to fish,” Christiansen said, adding that success on the Coquille River wasn’t important.
“He didn’t care if he caught anything,” Christiansen said. “We’d go out and sit and cruise up and down the river for a while.”
And Thurman was well-known as a business owner in the community.
“He was very proud to be from Coquille,” Christiansen said.