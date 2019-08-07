Several South Coast football teams are holding camps next week as their final preparations before fall practice starts officially on Aug. 19.
The annual Red Devil Wing-T Football Camp for Coquille football players will be next week, Aug. 12-15, at the lower practice field at the high school.
The cost for the camp is $25 and participants receive a camp T-shirt. All participants must provide proof of insurance.
The camp runs from 3 to 4:30 p.m. for students in eighth grade and younger and from 5 to 7 p.m. for high school players.
The camp is designed to introduce the players to the basics of the Wing-T offense in preparation for the 2019 season.
North Bend Big Brother camp
North Bend’s annual Big Brother camp is next week, Aug. 13-15, at the high school.
Students in grades 3 through 8 will work with the high school players and coaching staff in the 12th-annual event.
The camp goes from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each day. Registration will be held from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 13.
The fee is $25 and all participants receive a camp T-shirt.
Reedsport Skills Camp
Reedsport’s skills and conditioning camp is Aug. 12-15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Ruppe Field.
That camp is geared toward the high school team, but open to anyone who wants to participate and there is no fee.