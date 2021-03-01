COOS BAY — For the first time in well over a year, and half a year later than normal, three South Coast football teams finally got to face off against other squads Saturday.
Marshfield hosted Siuslaw and North Bend in a jamboree as all three schools prepare for their regular season openers this week.
“It’s been six months too long,” said Marshfield’s Noah Niblett. “Last time we did this was 15 months ago. It did feel crazy.”
North Bend’s Liam Buskerud said it was a great afternoon at Pete Susick Stadium, filled with fun for the players of all the teams.
“Just to be able to get out of practice and hit someone with another colored jersey on — it’s what we’ve been waiting for all year,” Buskerud said. “It kind of felt surreal to be on the field.”
The jamboree was very structured, with each team getting 18 offensive snaps, not including plays with penalties, in each of their scrimmages, and starting each possession at the other team’s 40-yard-line, the farthest from the goal line any play could start.
For the record, Marshfield and North Bend both beat Siuslaw on the scoreboard and the Pirates beat the Bulldogs two touchdowns to one, getting a score on their final offensive play and then holding the Bulldogs out of the end zone over North Bend’s final few plays.
But the scores weren’t as important as getting to compete and find areas for improvement before the regular season openers — North Bend hosts Marist Catholic on Friday, Marshfield visits Stayton on Saturday and Siuslaw is at La Pine on Friday.
“I thought it was a good start,” Marshfield coach John Lemmons said. “We did a lot of good things.
“There’s a lot of things we’ve got to clean up, but we had good enthusiasm and energy from the boys.”
The coaches were eager to study the film from the jamboree.
“Taking a look at the film, making sure the kids are using the techniques, the things we’ve been working on,” North Bend coach Gary Prince said.
The Bulldogs looked little like recent versions of the squad on offense, throwing on the majority of the plays.
Prince said that was a goal after the Bulldogs got a look at their passing potential during a fall special season that included only seven-on-seven passing contests.
“We just wanted to come out this week and continue to work on the throw game,” he said, adding that he was impressed with the work of quarterback Coleman Compton and of the offensive linemen.
“I thought Coleman had a lot of time,” he said. “The kids on the line did a good job.”
Prince also was pleased with North Bend’s defense.
Lemmons noted Marshfield’s defense as well, plus his team’s physicality up front.
“I thought we blocked real well on the run game,” he said. “I thought Ezra ran the ball real well.”
The players and coaches now look to get the most learning they can from the jamboree.
“All of us have stuff to work on,” Niblett said. “We’ve got ups and downs. It comes down to practice and showing up every day.”
“We showed our flaws,” Buskerud said. “It’s about making mistakes and learning from them. No one was clean on the ball.”
Everyone has things to learn, Lemmons said.
“We’ve all got things we can work on — including the coaches,” he said.
Not lost to the coaches was the value of the players getting a chance to play in a year when regular sports has been delayed and seasons shortened because of the ongoing pandemic.
“Wasn’t this fun?” Prince asked. “It just felt natural.”
Now that the season is on the horizon, the players are thrilled.
“We came into this year, we were just hoping to have a season,” Niblett said. “We got one.
“We came out (today), worked our (butts) off. It showed.”
Now the teams get a shot at the real thing.
“I’ve just been waiting for this,” Buskerud said. “Having my senior season come down to this, it’s disappointing. I want to make the most of it.”