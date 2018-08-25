Every four years, the Oregon School Activities Association shuffles schools around through the classification and districting process.
This fall marks the start of one of those four-year time blocks, but high school football in Oregon has never seen anything like this.
The biggest change in relatively recent years was when Oregon went to six classifications 12 years ago.
That change made school sizes more equitable within classifications.
But this year brings an entirely new concept — schools being able to play down a classification in a single sport, specifically football.
On the South Coast, Myrtle Point is being allowed to play eight-man this fall, despite still being a Class 2A school. Similarly, Siuslaw will play as a Class 3A school for football, while remaining in Class 4A for all other sports.
And Powers is one of a number of small schools that are taking advantage of a new program — six-man football.
All the changes have come about over the past year, through the work of a committee appointed by OSAA to look into challenges of football and how to save the sport in Oregon.
“We are in 11 straight years of decline in participation in football,” said Brad Garrett, the OSAA assistant executive director in charge of football.
During last year’s summer workshop, the OSAA Executive Board was concerned by that trend, and asked a few hypothetical questions, Garrett said.
“Are we doing enough? Are we supporting the coaches and kids appropriately?”
So the board directed OSAA officials to form the committee, which consisted of current and former football coaches, people passionate about the sport and its viability.
The committee was given a specific charge, including looking at the existing league and special district alignments at all classification levels, reviewing the 11-man and eight-man structures, creating a process for schools to petition to play up or play down, and coming up with strategies to address declining participation numbers.
It included 12 members, with a number of current coaches and a number of administrators from different classifications.
The committee started meeting in October, pondering whether the existing league structures were viable and how to avoid recent issues like teams dropping the program in the middle of the season because of a lack of players and a team forfeiting its first-round playoff game in Class 6A.
It looked at whether the current structure of having 11-man and eight-man football was enough or whether it should consider adding nine-man or six-man.
It pondered whether to tweak some traditional rules at the subvarsity level, giving teams the option to eliminate kicking plays in games or to play two-quarter games at the freshman or junior varsity level.
“The beauty of it is those coaches involved, they were able to move themselves out of a reference of their own program and think about the larger game itself,” Garrett said. “As football people, what can we do to help out this situation as much as possible.
They did a fantastic job doing that.”
The Executive Board adopted the committee’s recommendations, opening the door for a bunch of schools to opt for ways to improve the viability of the sport.
Teams that had struggled for wins in recent years were given the opportunity to play down a classification, such as Siuslaw and South Eugene, the Class 6A school that had forfeited its playoff game.
Myrtle Point, which has been woefully short on numbers the past few years, took the chance to play eight-man football, hoping to renew interest in the team by having success at that level.
“Our goal is to get the program going back to where it was and get back up to Class 2A,” said Myrtle Point coach Jimmy Farmer.
All Class 2A schools with enrollment between 90 and 120 also were given the opportunity to choose eight-man or 11-man. In all, eight Class 2A teams are playing eight-man this fall.
Powers, which is in a current enrollment lull, could not have fielded an eight-man team with only eight players, but is one of 16 schools trying out the new six-man pilot program, which was allowed as an option for all schools with 89 or fewer students.
The pilot program will run for two years and won’t have a playoffs to start, though the teams have left the final week of the season open for a crossover between the two six-man leagues and an unofficial champion. Garrett anticipates after the first year, more Class 1A schools might request to participate in six-man and foresees playoffs at the level after the two years of the pilot program.
He pointed out to one immediate success story of the six-man concept.
In his nearly 20 years with OSAA, Huntington and Harper have always had a cooperative agreement to play together since they didn’t individually have enough players to be able to guarantee keeping an eight-man team going.
This year, both are playing six-man.
“It’s the first time they have had their own team in years,” Garrett said.
Another program is closer to his heart, but illustrates the value of the football changes.
His son, Mac, is coming up in the Corbett school district. Corbett is a Class 4A school, but the Cardinals have played an independent schedule the past three years and only won two games each of the past two falls.
This year, Corbett is one of four Class 4A schools playing in Class 3A for football.
“We all know the struggles Corbett has had,” Garrett said. “There is a breath of fresh air with Corbett being able to play 3A.
“The simple change in perception can make a difference in a program. The kids’ attitudes. The coaches’ attitudes. It’s helping Corbett. They can get to the state playoffs. They don’t have to play an independent schedule.”
Last fall, 15 different football teams played independent schedules because they didn’t feel they could compete in their classification.
“Right now we have zero,” Garrett said of teams playing independent schedules this season.
Mac Garrett is a seventh-grader, but his dad is looking beyond when Mac joins the high school team in two years to when his own children might be playing in the future.
“My responsibility is to leave football in Oregon better than I found it,” Brad Garrett said of his role with OSAA. “Certainly, paramount in my mind is ensuring the future of the game. Are we going to be able to make sure kids have the opportunity to play football 20 years from now.”
Football is in Garrett’s blood. He played for Baker High School and then both at Montana State University and Western Oregon University. He coached at Woodburn and at Barlow (football and wrestling as an assistant and track as a head coach) and also was an athletic director for eight years at Barlow before joining OSAA.
He can view the sport as a parent, player, teacher, coach and administrator.
“What my son gets out of this game is something irreplaceable,” he said. “The benefits of his playing football far outweigh the risks. I’m in a position to make that statement because I’ve worn all those hats.”
So with Corbett and a bunch of other schools around the state, playing down a level can help revitalize football so they can return to their regular classifications, or at least maintain football as a viable sport.
The other changes promoted by the committee also are geared toward a viable future.
Now at subvarsity levels, if both teams agree, kicking and punting can be left out of games, not for safety reasons, so much as for educational reasons for younger players.
“The kicking game takes practice time,” Garrett said. “Let’s worry about blocking and tackling and not whether we can get a snap to the punter.”
Another change at the subvarsity level is OSAA allowing schools to schedule two-quarter games without asking for permission from the governing body first. That will allow teams that have a number of younger kids, but not enough for a full varsity and full JV squad, to get game time for all those players, since in the smaller four classifications players can play up to six quarters a week between varsity and JV games.
It’s a way of maximizing participation opportunities which, ultimately, is part of the solution for keeping football alive.