Ridgeview stormed from behind in the second half to beat North Bend 39-34 on Friday and make the Bulldogs’ playoff quest much more challenging.
Ridgeview will face Thurston for the Class 5A District 2 North Division title next Friday while North Bend now needs to beat Willamette at home to secure third place and advance to the game between the third-place teams from the North and South divisions that will determine the district’s final spot in the playoffs.
For the first half Friday, it looked like North Bend that would be putting itself in great position for the playoffs.
The Bulldogs surged out to a 21-7 halftime lead on the strength of three Divenson Willis touchdowns — two runs and a 50-yard screen pass from Coleman Compton. Lucas Moe also had a pair of interceptions in the first half as North Bend slowed the Ravens’ high-scoring attack for two quarters.
But Ridgeview’s Josh Biever raced 80 yards on the first play of the second half to start a run of five straight scores for the Ravens, who repeatedly came up with big plays on third and fourth downs.
The Ravens got up as much as 39-21 before Ian Spalding sparked the Bulldogs with two late touchdown drives, moving the ball down the field with pass plays before scoring both touchdowns on quarterback keepers.
The second one, though, came with so little time on the clock that North Bend wasn’t able to get the ball back.
The Bulldogs and Willamette both enter North Bend’s homecoming and hall of fame game with 2-2 league records, though North Bend has been much more convincing in its wins over Springfield and Redmond than the Wolverines have.
Powers 57, Triangle Lake 7: The Cruisers improved to 5-1 overall and finished their run to second place in Class 1A Special District 4 as Jamason Kellogg has his best passing game yet in the six-man format.
Kellogg threw four touchdown passes — three to Kodiak Norris covering 43, 28 and 37 yards — and one to Hunter Byrd for 34 yards. David Pedrick had a 21-yard touchdown run and a 22-yard touchdown pass to Steven Ledger.
Steven and Jon Ledger also had touchdown runs of 45 and 3 yards, respectively, for the Cruisers.
Powers finishes the regular season at home against McKenzie next Friday, trying to avenge its earlier loss to the Eagles.
But since the first game was the only one counting for the league standings, McKenzie is the winner for the district. Powers will play a team from the other six-man league in a crossover game to finish the season.
Coquille 37, Lakeview 7, suspended: The Red Devils were dominating the Honkers in their nonleague game at Hidden Valley High School when the power went out for the second time in the game, ending the night early.
Now the teams are waiting to see if they can get together to play the second half — they are some eight hours apart by bus — or whether the score will stand up.
Kane Rilatos ran for three touchdowns and Caiden Yates two and both were well over 100 yards rushing in the first half for the Red Devils, who normally run almost every play. Jacob Smith also had three nice pass completions, coach David Thomason said.
“We were just firing on all cylinders on offense, which is exactly what we want,” Thomason said.
Days Creek 62, Myrtle Point 12: The Wolves rolled past the Bobcats in a Class 1A District 2 West Division game, spoiling senior night for the Bobcats.
Myrtle Point finishes the regular season next Saturday with a game at Camas Valley.
St. Mary’s 49, Brookings-Harbor 7: The Crusaders spoiled homecoming for the Bruins while handing Brookings-Harbor just its second loss of the season.
Brookings-Harbor still is third in the Class 3A District 2 South Division, which would put the Bruins in the playoffs.
Pleasant Hill 43, Siuslaw 16: The Billies kept the Vikings winless on the season with a win in Class 3A District 2 North Division play.