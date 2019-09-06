Reedsport held off a late drive by visiting Neah-Kah-Nie to hold on for a 20-12 win over the Pirates in the football season opener on Friday night.
“Our kids showed extreme heart and came through trial of fire,” Reedsport coach Boe Pickett said.
The Brave forced four turnovers in the game. Javier Analco had an interception and two fumble recoveries and Kai Royle also recovered a fumble.
Tyler Thornton knocked away two Neah-Kah-Nie passes near the end zone.
“We did some very good things on offense and defense,” Pickett said. “Our defensive backfield was very solid. Our outside linebackers had great games.
“Kahnor Pickett flew all over the field at middle linebacker.”
Reedsport led all the way after Alex Carson scored on a 10-yard run early and Analco added the two-point conversion. Royle added a 16-yard TD run before Neah-Kah-Nie’s Eric Lamber had a touchdown run and scored on a pass from Mychal Kelly.
Tyler Thornton put the Brave up eight with a 67-yard scoring run and the defense made the lead hold up.
Reedsport visits Oakland next week.
COQUILLE 40, OAKLAND 26: Ean Smith scored three touchdowns and the Red Devils stiffened on defense in the third quarter to hold off the visiting Oakers in the season opener.
Smith scored on runs of 7, 10 and 90 yards and he and Caiden Yates were both well over 100 yards rushing. Gunner Yates caught one of two TD passes by Jace Haagen and was close to 100 yards between receiving and running.
But the most exciting thing for Coquille coach David Thomason was the team’s reaction after Oakland closed within 26-20 in the third quarter.
“Mentally, we were starting to lose it,” Thomason said. “All of a sudden, the senior leadership decided that that wasn’t going to happen and they turned it on. This is a much more mentally strong team than I’ve had some teams later on (in the seasons).
“That’s really cool, definitely something we can build on to make a championship run.”
Haagen also connected on a touchdown pass to Brayden Clayburn and Gunner Yates had an interception for the Red Devils.
Corbin Picknell had a pair of touchdowns for the Oakers and Conrad Jones had a short TD run and a touchdown pass to Baker Brooksby.
GLIDE 33, BANDON 18: Wyatt Dyer had two touchdown runs and a touchdown pass to Coby Smith while returning quarterback Braydon Freitag nurses an injury, but Bandon was hurt by turnovers in a home loss to the Wildcats.
Glide got one of its touchdowns on an interception in the first half and forced a few turnovers in the second half, as well.
Dyer had scoring runs of 45 and 3 yards and hit Smith for a 29-yard score.
Bandon is home again next week for the annual Cranberry Bowl against Brookings-Harbor. Glide hosts Coquille.
WALDPORT 40, MYRTLE POINT 8: The Irish scored just before halftime and pulled away in the second half for a win over the host Bobcats in the teams’ eight-man season opener.
Myrtle Point got its score on a 40-yard run by Will Bryant. Jacob Koser converted the extra point.
The Bobcats host Elkton next week.
ELMIRA 30, SIUSLAW 26: The Falcons took the lead late to deny the Vikings a victory in coach Sam Johnson’s debut.
Siuslaw, which did not win a game last year, led 18-15 at the half and stretched the lead on an interception for a touchdown by Brady Libby in the third quarter, but couldn’t hold on.
The Vikings were driving late, but couldn’t score.
Siuslaw visits Philomath next week.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR 54, GOLD BEACH 6: The Bruins beat the visiting Panthers in the season opener.
Brookings-Harbor, which has a lot of players back from last year's playoff team, was facing a Gold Beach squad that wasn't sure it would even be on the field when practice started.
Gold Beach will host Illinois Valley next week while the Bruins are in Bandon for the Cranberry Bowl.