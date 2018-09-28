Marshfield overcame the turnover bug and got a huge night from Josiah Niblett to beat host Henley 36-21 in a nonleague game Friday night at Klamath Falls.
Niblett had 252 yards on 24 carries for the Pirates and also scored four touchdowns and a two-point conversion.
Grant Woolsey had the other Marshfield touchdown on a quarterback sneak.
Marshfield coach John Lemmons said he was also happy with how Jacob Carpenter played in the win, but that the team still has a lot of work to do as it prepares for next week’s game at Junction City in Sky-Em League play.
“We’ve got to get better,” Lemmons said. “We had too many turnovers.”
A week after beating Cottage Grove despite five turnovers, the Pirates had three more in the win at Henley.
While Marshfield had its bye in the league schedule, Marist Catholic handed defending champion Cottage Grove its second straight loss to open the league season, 32-22, and Elmira bounced back from its loss to Marist last week by beating Junction City 50-6.
Sunset Conference
Toledo 40, Reedsport 16: The Boomers pulled away from the Brave in the second half to open league play with a victory at home.
Reedsport led 16-13 in the third quarter before Toledo scored the final four touchdowns of the game.
Reedsport hosts Coquille next week, while Toledo hosts defending league champion (and winless) Gold Beach, which had its nonleague game with Lost River canceled Friday night.
Class 1A District 4
McKenzie 46, Powers 35: The Eagles handed the Cruisers their first loss in a six-man game.
“They capitalized on our mistakes a little better than we did on theirs,” Powers coach Kayne Pedrick said.
Jamason Kellogg had a pair of touchdown runs and a couple of touchdown passes to Clancy Standley in the loss.
The Cruisers had a chance in the final two minutes, down four points and driving for the potential go-ahead score, but were stopped on downs and gave up a score to McKenzie on the next play.
McKenzie improved to 5-0 while Powers fell to 2-1 heading into its home game against Gilchrist next week.
The Cruisers host the Eagles to end the regular season on Oct. 19.
Class 1A District 2
Butte Falls 84, Myrtle Point 24: The Bobcats lost their second straight league game at home, unable to keep up with the Loggers.
Class 3A District 2
Brookings-Harbor 28, South Umpqua 7: The Bruins made a successful start to their Class 3A tenure, beating the Lancers in a matchup of teams that dropped down from Class 4A this fall.
Brookings-Harbor scored a pair of touchdowns on interceptions in the win, including one when South Umpqua was driving inside the 10.