Marshfield picked up its first win of the season Friday night, beating host Klamath Union 33-20.
The Pirates trailed 13-6 after the first quarter, but dominated the final three to get their first win in three tries.
Josiah Niblett rushed for 199 yards on 34 carries and scored three touchdowns for Marshfield. Noah Niblett had seven catches for 119 yards and had the other touchdown on a 47-yard pass from Dom Montiel that gave the Pirates a 27-13 lead in the third quarter and Arturo Ledesma added two field goals.
The Pelicans had 235 rushing yards, though 80 came on one run by Darius Holmes for the game’s first score. Marshfield limited Klamath Union to just 9 passing yards and had a 461-244 advantage in total yardage.
Montiel completed 16 of 20 passes for 233 yards and had one interception in his best game yet as starting quarterback. Tandy Martin had three catches and DJ Daugherty and Ezra Waterman two each and Montiel connected with six different receivers in all.
“Dom played better,” Marshfield coach John Lemmons said. “Joisah and Noah Niblett both played well on offense and defense.”
Aaron Franklin had a pair of touchdown runs for the Pelicans, who fell to 0-3.
If there was a concern, Lemmons said, it was 12 penalties for 100 yards.
“We still are making way too many penalties to beat good teams,” he said.
But it was a good first real road trip for the Pirates, whose only other road game this year has been at North Bend.
“The effort was good on a cold night,” Lemmons said.
Marshfield starts Sky-Em League play next week when it visits Cottage Grove.
The Lions are 0-3 after losing to Stayton on Friday night.
COQUILLE 50, JEFFERSON 24: The Red Devils scored three touchdowns before their second offensive play and rolled to a win over the Lions to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Caiden Yates rambled 62 yards on the opening play and then had a 50-yard interception return on Jefferson’s first possession. Gunner Yates returned a punt 41 yards for a score to end the next Jefferson drive and the Red Devils cruised from there.
Grady Arriola had a safety for Coquille when he tackled a Jefferson ball carrier in the end zone.
Coquille also got a touchdown through the air for the third straight game, when Ean Smith scored on a pass from Jace Haagen.
Gunner Yates and Tucker Godfrey added touchdown runs to round out the scoring.
All three Jefferson scores came against Coquille’s junior varsity defense.
“We scored on everything but a kickoff return,” Coquille coach David Thomason said. “All three of our starters had at least one rushing touchdown. We’re happy about that.
“We’re really happy about the passing offense.”
The Red Devils were looking forward to the Jefferson game after losing to the Lions on the road last year. Now they are hoping for a better showing next week against Amity, which dominated Coquille last year 48-0.
“That’s a heck of a challenge,” Thomason said. “The way we’ve been executing on offense and defense, I think the scoreboard is going to look a lot different than last year.
“I think we’re going to be really competitive with Amity.”
MYRTLE POINT 50, PROSPECT 36: The Bobcats got their first win of the season, beating the Cougars on the road.
“Our offensive line played great,” Myrtle Point coach Ryan Miller said. “We had running holes all game.”
Enrique Camacho and Troy Warner each had two rushing touchdowns for the Bobcats and finished with well over 100 yards. Quarterback Luke Nicholson also ran for two scores. Tyler Beyer-Smith also scored for the Bobcats.
“The first half of the game, both teams scored at will,” Miller said. “The second half, our defense finally came alive and held them through most of the half until they scored with a minute left.”
Myrtle Point opens league play next Saturday, when the Bobcats travel back to the Rogue Valley to face Butte Falls.
OAKLAND 28, BANDON 0: The Tigers fell to 0-3 on the season when they lost on the road to the Oakers on Friday night.
Corbin Picknell rushed for 232 yards and two scores for the Oakers and Chandler Miller and Vincente Alcantar both had touchdown receptions in the win.
Bandon will try to get its first win next week, when it hosts Creswell in its final tuneup before the Sunset Conference season begins.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR 42, ROGUE RIVER 18: The Bruins improved to 3-0 with the home win over the Chieftains.
Brookings-Harbor led just 14-12 heading to the fourth quarter, but pulled away in the final 12 minutes.
SIUSLAW 42, NEWPORT 20: The Vikings got their second straight win, topping the Cubs in their home opener after also beating Philomath on the road last week.
After a winless 2018 season, Siuslaw is now 2-1 under new coach Sam Johnson.