Marshfield built up a 35-0 first-quarter lead before letting off the gas on the way to a 49-8 win at Junction City on Friday night.
The Pirates improved to 2-0 in Sky-Em League play heading into next week’s home game against Elmira.
“We played more disciplined and with a better effort,” Marshfield coach John Lemmons said, comparing the win to last week’s nonleague victory over Henley.
The Pirates had a big night running the ball, and Lemmons credited the guys in the trenches for that.
“The line kids played well,” he said, adding he was pleased with Tanner Koster’s effort filling in for a teammate. “I am pleased with the team’s energy and effort.”
Josiah Niblett rushed for 73 yards on just four carries and scored twice. Devin Benson also had a rushing touchdown and he and Tristin Lemmons combined for 40 yards on five carries.
Grant Woolsey, meanwhile, completed all 12 of his pass attempts for 197 yards and three scores — to Cory Stover, Jacob Carpenter and Noah Niblett, who had five catches for 108 yards. Stover had three catches for 74 yards.
Tev’n Woods had an interception for Marshfield’s defense. Arturo Ledesma had a pair of field goals.
Sunset Conference
Bandon 52, Illinois Valley 7: Bandon scored 30 second-half points and pulled away from Illinois Valley on Friday night.
Braydon Freitag threw three touchdown passes, two to Cayton Sinay and one to Cooper Lang, and the junior quarterback also ran in two touchdowns in the win.
Tyler Tullos scored from 96 yards out, and Sinay had a touchdown run as well.
Reef Berry picked off an Illinois Valley pass immediately following Tullos' long run, giving Bandon two scores in 17 seconds early in the fourth quarter as the Tigers blew the game open.
Another interception helped Bandon score two touchdowns in the final four minutes of the first half to reverse a 7-6 Illinois Valley lead.
“For a wet game, I think we really cleaned it up,” Tigers coach Aaron Freitag said. “We were able to adjust and block. All those little things we’ve been talking about.”
Bandon returns to league play Thursday when it hosts Toledo at 7 p.m.
Toledo 68, Gold Beach 12: The Boomers improved to 2-0 in league play by downing the visiting Panthers.
Toledo is on the road for its other two league games, including Thursday at Bandon and at Coquille to close the regular season. The Boomers and Red Devils are tied for first.
Gold Beach hosts Reedsport on Thursday.
Class 1A District 4
Glendale 56, Myrtle Point 22: Glendale used big second and fourth quarters and held off a late Myrtle Point charge on Friday night.
Brodie Parrish rushed for 71 yards and caught two touchdowns from Tyler Beyer-Smith in the loss. Beyer-Smith finished 7-of-16 passing for an even 200 yards.
Myrtle Point hosts Days Creek next week at 7 p.m., its final game under the lights. The Bobcats visit Camas Valley at 1 p.m. on Oct. 20 for the regular-season finale.
Class 1A District 4
Powers-Gilchrist canceled: The Cruisers and Grizzlies did not play after Gilchrist did not have enough healthy players for their six-man contest.
Powers, which is 3-1, plays its last regular-season road game at Triangle Lake next week.
Class 3A District 2
Brookings-Harbor 19, Douglas 18: The Bruins beat a former Far West League foe for the second straight week to improve to 2-0 in league play for the first time since 2004.
Derek Bonde had a game-tying touchdown catch on a fourth-down play with 2:22 to go and Andrew Burger kicked the game-winning extra point for the Bruins, who earlier got both of their other touchdowns on interception returns.
Brookings-Harbor beat South Umpqua last week in the Class 3A District 2 opener. In all other sports, the Bruins, Douglas and South Umpqua are part of the new Class 3A Far West League with Sutherlin and the Bruins’ next two opponents in football — St. Mary’s and Cascade Christian.
Santiam Christian 32, Siuslaw 6: The Eagles beat the Vikings, who fell to 0-2 in the north division for District 2.