Coquille overcame a 6-0 halftime deficit to beat host Oakland 12-6 in the season opener for the two schools Friday.
The Oakers scored on the opening possession after recovering an onside kick. Corbin PIcknell finished the drive with a 20-yard run, but Coquille’s Zach Kissinger blocked the extra point attempt.
The Red Devils didn’t score until the second half. Caiden Yates tied the game with a 20-yard run in the third quarter and then put Coquille ahead with a 3-yard run with 4:53 to go in the game. Yates rushed for 118 yards in the second half alone.
“In the second half, I’m pretty happy with how the whole team played,” Coquille coach David Thomason said. “We just had too many cobwebs … too many mistakes.
“It was a learning experience. I think we got better tonight.
Jace Haagen, making his first start at quarterback, performed well, Thomason said.
“He played like he was a lot older than a sophomore,” Thomason said. “He did a lot of good things.”
The Red Devils host Glide next week.
Brookings-Harbor 26, Gold Beach 6: The Bruins beat the Panthers in front of a big crowd in the renewal of the Curry County rivalry that hadn’t been contested since 2005.
Brookings-Harbor built a 26-0 lead before Gold Beach quarterback Brandon Seuser-Smith took a quarterback keeper 64 yards for the Panthers to avoid the shutout.
Gold Beach coach Kevin Swift, making his return from a four-year sabbatical, said his team has work to do and will “just keep grinding.”
“They’re good kids,” he said. “They fought til the end. I’m proud of them.
“It certainly wasn’t for lack of effort."
Glide 13, Bandon 0: The host Wildcats shut out Bandon in the season opener.
Zach Holland had 16 carries for 193 yards, including a second-quarter touchdown of 15 yards, and Wyatt Estrada added 16 carries for 111 yards, including a 14-yard third-quarter score for the Wildcats.
Next up for Bandon is the annual Cranberry Bowl against Salem Academy next Saturday.
Rogue River 60, Myrtle Point 6: The Chieftains scored 41 points in the first quarter of Myrtle Point’s debut in eight-man football.
Tyler Huerta scored Myrtle Point’s touchdown on a 15-yard run in the third quarter.
Carson Smith had two touchdown runs and Derek Nelson had a touchdown run and a touchdown pass for the Chieftains.
Neah-Kah-Nie 56, Reedsport 12: The Pirates beat the visiting Brave in the season opener.
Reedsport will try to bounce back at home against Oakland next week.