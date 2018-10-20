Coquille clinched at least a share of the Sunset Conference football title with a 50-16 win at Gold Beach on Friday night.
Freshman Gunner Yates had four touchdown runs and also nabbed one of three interceptions by the Red Devils, who improved to 3-0 in league play heading into next Friday’s home showdown with Toledo, which is tied for second with Bandon a game behind Coquille.
“I felt like we played really well on offense and defense,” Coquille coach David Thomason said. “We had strong running efforts from Gunner Yates, Ean Smith, Caiden Yates, even Tucker Godfrey got in the act. The O line was just opening holes.
“It was good to see.”
Coquille’s first score came on a touchdown pass from Jacob Smith to Brayden Clayburn and Ean Smith and Caiden Yates also had touchdown runs before Gunner Yates scored the final four.
Gold Beach got touchdown runs by Landen Timeus and quarterback Trenton Storns. Colton Morrill-Keeler had a tackle in the end zone for a safety and also caught a two-point conversion pass from Storns.
But Coquille got interceptions by Gunner Yates, Clayburn and Jace Haagen to stop Gold Beach drives.
Now the Red Devils can clinch the league’s title and a home playoff game with a victory over Toledo.
“It should be fun,” Thomason said. “It will be for the league championship on the last game of the year on senior night. I don’t think it gets any better than that, really.”
Bandon 27, Reedsport 22: The Tigers scored 27 straight points to erase an early Reedsport lead and then held on to keep their share of second place in the league standings.
Reedsport jumped out to an early 8-0 lead on a touchdown pass from Nick Glover to Dallas McGill, but the Tigers pulled even on a touchdown run by Cayton Sinay.
Braydon Freitag had a short touchdown pass to Reef Berry to put the Tigers in front 14-8 at halftime and then they got a big defensive play when the Brave were driving in the third. Brynn Green picked up a fumble and returned it 85 yards for a score.
A quarterback keeper by Freitag put Bandon up 27-8 before Reedsport rallied. Glover connected with McGill for the second touchdown and then scored on a quarterback keeper. The Brave were driving late, but Bandon held on.
Bandon coach Aaron Freitag was relieved with the win, but not thrilled with his team’s effort.
“We didn’t play physical football,” he said. “The players were probably a little overconfident.
“We didn’t play close to our potential. If we want a playoff spot, we have to step up our game next week.”
Bandon finishes at home against Gold Beach and will become big Coquille fans, knowing a win by the Red Devils and a Bandon win puts the Tigers in the Class 2A playoffs for the second straight year.
The Tigers, up to No. 14 in the power rankings, also could earn an at-large playoff berth with a win in their finale even if they end up in a three-way tie with Coquille and Toledo, when the power rankings determine the league’s two qualifiers (both the Red Devils and Boomers are ahead of the Tigers in the rankings).
Cascade Christian 59, Brookings-Harbor 20: The Bruins fell to the host Challengers and now face a winner-take all game for the final playoff spot for the Class 3A District 2 South Division when they host Hidden Valley next week.
Brookings-Harbor has lost two straight and is tied for third with the Mustangs, who beat Douglas 43-20 on Friday night.
La Pine 50, Siuslaw 7: The Hawks kept the Vikings winless with their victory in the Class 3A District 2 North Division on Friday night.