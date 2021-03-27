Bandon’s football team got another strong defensive performance and came from behind to beat host Glide 16-13 on Friday night.
The Tigers stayed perfect on the season heading into their showdown with rival Coquille on Friday night.
Sean White scored both touchdowns for the Tigers in decidedly different fashion.
He intercepted a pass on Glide’s first offensive play and returned it for a touchdown and Wyatt Dyer’s conversion run gave the Tigers an early 8-0 lead.
Glide pulled ahead 13-8 at halftime, but White had a long touchdown run in the third quarter and Dyer again added the conversion run.
“It was another game where our defense played well,” Bandon assistant coach Jordan Sammons said. “It makes for a big game next week.”
The Red Devils also are unbeaten, with a game against Douglas on Saturday afternoon at Sutherlin.
MYRTLE POINT 48, GLENDALE 30: The combined Myrtle Point-Powers team beat the visiting Pirates to improve to 2-2 on the season.