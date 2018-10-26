Bandon beat Gold Beach 35-8 on Friday night to clinch a second straight trip to the Class 2A playoffs.
The Tigers finished second in the Sunset Conference behind Coquille and will wait to learn their foe in the first round of the playoffs next week.
“I’m excited for back-to-back playoff berths,” Bandon coach Aaron Freitag said. “The kids played like they wanted it.”
Bandon jumped out to a quick 16-0 lead with scores on its first two possessions — touchdown runs by Braydon Freitag and Wyatt Dyer.
Gold Beach got a touchdown run by Landen Timeus in the second quarter, but Freitag connected with Cooper Lang on a score for a 22-6 halftime edge.
After the Panthers blocked a punt by Dyer out of the end zone for a safety, he redeemed himself with a long touchdown run. And Freitag did the same after throwing an interception by picking off a Gold Beach pass and returning it for the final score.
“We played physical and determined,” Aaron Freitag said.
Bandon finished 3-1 in league play and enters the playoffs with a 6-3 record overall with wins in six of its past seven games.
Gold Beach went 1-8 for the year.
Rogue River 49, Reedsport 8: Reedsport scored first, but Rogue River went on to beat the visiting Brave in the season finale for the teams, a nonleague contest.
Nick Glover scored on a 35-yard run to give Reedsport an early lead. Rogue River responded with touchdowns by seven different players. Quarterback Derek Nelson threw three touchdown passes and also had a touchdown run.
Reedsport finished the year 2-7.
Prospect 24, Myrtle Point 14: The Bobcats lost their crossover game in Class 1A District 2, unable to win the rematch against the only team Myrtle Point beat this season.
The Bobcats took a 14-12 lead to the fourth quarter, courtesy of a touchdown pass from Tyler Byer-Smith to Gage Jones and a long touchdown run by Brodie Parrish.
But James Lawler and James Nelmes scored for the Cougars in the fourth quarter to pull away. Nathan Glover also had two touchdowns for Prospect.
Hidden Valley 24, Brookings-Harbor 12: The Mustangs topped the host Bruins to clinch the final spot in the playoffs for the Class 3A District 2 South Division.
The teams knew they were playing for a spot in the postseason after they entered tied for third with 2-2 records. Brookings-Harbor still had a successful season, finishing with a 5-4 record in its first year under Shaun Bavaro.
Sutherlin 60, Siuslaw 16: The Bulldogs rolled to a win over the Vikings in Florence, denying the Vikings in their last chance to avoid a winless season.