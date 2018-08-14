Though numbers were a little low on both practice fields, optimism was high as both North Bend and Marshfield opened official practice for football less than 20 days before the teams open the season against each other in the annual Civil War game.
Both programs expect to have somewhere in the range of 60 players in the next few days, though they weren’t at those numbers Monday. North Bend was particularly short on players for its morning practice with a bunch of students still clearing up their paperwork.
North Bend had a good turnout for many of its summer workouts and its team camp.
“The kids worked real hard,” coach Gary Prince said. “It’s a huge commitment to get the numbers we had. We took a lot of pride in that.”
Marshfield also had a good team camp, but didn’t necessarily have the big numbers it was hoping for during conditioning workouts.
Monday was the first official day.
“It’s exciting,” said Marshfield senior Aiden Adams. “It’s our last first practice.”
Both teams have almost two weeks of practice before their opening jamborees and another week before the Civil War on Aug. 31.
Marshfield senior Gannon Holland said the first weeks of practice are critical since once games start teams only get two full days of practice each week, with extra attention spent on reviewing one week’s game and preparing for the next opponent.
“Once the season gets going, it’s hard to catch up,” Holland said.
“This is when we learn things,” added Adams.
North Bend’s players had the same attitude, especially with new players coming into the program.
“Without these two weeks, we wouldn’t be a cohesive team,” Hunter Bierce said. “We learn what we’re good at and what we lack in to get better at.”
Both teams entered the season with plenty of motivation.
Marshfield reached the championship game last year, falling to Cottage Grove.
“Last year put a chip on our shoulders,” Adams said. “Everyone is so motivated.”
North Bend didn’t get quite as far, following its state title a year earlier with a loss at Cascade in the play-in round.
“I’ve been looking forward to (the first day of practice) since Cascade last year,” North Bend’s Jacob Ferenczi said.
Of course, the two teams have extra incentive as well because they open against each other.
“I can’t wait,” North Bend’s Kaleb Messner said. “I’m just glad we get to play them.”
That wasn’t always a guarantee when it looked like North Bend was going to be a in a 10-team league for football. As it turned out, North Bend is in a 12-school special district so the series will continue, but with the game the opening week, before school starts.
The players and coaches hope a big crowd shows up anyway at Marshfield’s Pete Susick Stadium.
“That game is important to us,” Prince said. “It’s always important to our team and our community.”
“We’re going to start the season off with a bang,” said Marshfield’s Adams.
“Nobody likes to lose that Civil War game,” Marshfield coach John Lemmons said. “I think it’s real important to get going in the right direction.
“We’ve got the potential to be pretty good.”
Learning the offense and defense is only part of the preparations the teams are making. Both stressed conditioning during the summer, and during the preseason.
“At this level, the issue for us is our depth,” Prince said of North Bend, which moves up to Class 5A this fall. “To compete at that level, we have to be injury free.”
Conditioning is one of the biggest keys to the players staying healthy, Prince said, and he reminded the players of that during a grueling drill at the end of Monday’s first practice.
“We’re going to be the smallest 5A program in the state, so we need the toughest kids we can have,” he yelled to his players. ‘You guys are going to have to be ironmen.”