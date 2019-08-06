The Southwestern Oregon Football Officials Association will start its weekly training this week as the officials prepare for the upcoming season.
All returning officials and anyone interested in becoming an official should plan on attending the meetings.
Training sessions will be held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at the Coos Bay School District office, located at 1255 Hemlock Ave. (the former Milner Crest school).
Each new official will have an experienced official assigned to him or her for training purposes.
There also are equipment and membership incentives for first-year officials.
The Southwestern Oregon Football Officials Association covers high school and middle school games from Reedsport to Brookings and inland to Powers.
For more information, contact Roy Palmer by phone at 541-580-8133 or email at royopalmer@douglasfast.net.